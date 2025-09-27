Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks 'Mummy' Travel Gear, Nike Foamposites Going Viral

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are debuting new 'Mummy Duck' gear to go along with their uniforms in the highly-anticipated White Out with the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately for Oregon fans, none of the 'Mummy Duck' gear is currently on sale.

Charlie Viehl

Mummy Duck Nike Air Foamposites
Mummy Duck Nike Air Foamposites / goducks / Instagram
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in a prime time matchup that is expected to draw millions of viewers. Before the game, a number of eyes were drawn to the "Mummy Duck" Nike gear that Oregon will be wearing.

On Thursday, Oregon released more exclusive Nike gear that the Ducks will wear while traveling across the country to face Penn State. Specifically, the "Mummy Duck" Nike Air Foamposite Pros and glow-in-the-dark accessories have gone viral on social media.

After Oregon unveiled the "Mummy Duck" logo and the glow-in-the-dark cleats, fans have been clamoring for the Ducks to sell gear with the new logo. As of now, it appears as though the new Nike gear is exclusive for members of the Oregon Ducks football program.

Mummy Duck Foamposite Oregon Ducks Penn State Nittany Lions White Out Big Ten Dan Lanning James Franklin
Mummy Duck Nike Air Foamposites / goducks / Instagram

Oregon's Uniform 'Tradition'

The Penn State White Out is one of the most famous environments in college football, and Oregon is taking advantage of the moment to showcase some brand new designs. In addition to footwear, the Ducks have special-edition arm sleeves and gloves featuring the Mummy Duck logo.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, Oregon football equipment administrator Kenny Farr spoke about the Ducks' rich history of uniform combinations. While Oregon and Nike have turned heads with different jerseys over the years, Farr spoke about how intentional the seemingly random rotation is.

Oregon Ducks Football penn State Nittany Lions Dan Lanning Dante Moore James Franklin Big Ten Beaver Stadium Dakorien Moore
Kenyon Sadiq (TE) wears Oregon's "Mummy Duck" uniform for Oregon Duck Football's game against Penn state. / @oregonfootball

"My whole argument is let's not be different, just to be different," Farr said. "We don't have 12 helmets, 12 jerseys or 12 pairs of pants. It's the different combinations and tweaks you can make that keep the looks unique."

Oregon is wearing white jerseys with black helmets and pants, a combination that the Ducks wore in 2024 when they beat Wisconsin on the road. The combination for the Penn State White Out might not be brand new, but Oregon still found a way to use the moment.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker John Pius (0) while running for a first dow
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker John Pius (0) while running for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Oregon beat Wisconsin 16-13. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Dan Lanning Previews Penn State:

Earlier in the week, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media and shared some of his thoughts on the Nittany Lions:

"Penn State is an extremely talented team. They do it well in all three phases. Coach (James) Franklin runs a great organization, and they present a ton of challenges," Lanning said. "I've said it before, but defensively, there's multiple and disruptive as anybody will play. They got great edge play. (Dani) Dennis-Sutton is one of the better defensive edge players in the league and in the nation."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They got good play in the back end as well. They do a great job overlapping and have a lot of variety of schemes. Offensively, they're really tough to prepare for because they're moving almost every play. So, it just presents real challenges, just the shifts and movements and motions that they do. And have great running backs, you know, good quarterback and their wide receiver plays really stands out this year," Lanning continued.

