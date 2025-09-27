Oregon Ducks 'Mummy' Travel Gear, Nike Foamposites Going Viral
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in a prime time matchup that is expected to draw millions of viewers. Before the game, a number of eyes were drawn to the "Mummy Duck" Nike gear that Oregon will be wearing.
On Thursday, Oregon released more exclusive Nike gear that the Ducks will wear while traveling across the country to face Penn State. Specifically, the "Mummy Duck" Nike Air Foamposite Pros and glow-in-the-dark accessories have gone viral on social media.
After Oregon unveiled the "Mummy Duck" logo and the glow-in-the-dark cleats, fans have been clamoring for the Ducks to sell gear with the new logo. As of now, it appears as though the new Nike gear is exclusive for members of the Oregon Ducks football program.
Oregon's Uniform 'Tradition'
The Penn State White Out is one of the most famous environments in college football, and Oregon is taking advantage of the moment to showcase some brand new designs. In addition to footwear, the Ducks have special-edition arm sleeves and gloves featuring the Mummy Duck logo.
In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, Oregon football equipment administrator Kenny Farr spoke about the Ducks' rich history of uniform combinations. While Oregon and Nike have turned heads with different jerseys over the years, Farr spoke about how intentional the seemingly random rotation is.
"My whole argument is let's not be different, just to be different," Farr said. "We don't have 12 helmets, 12 jerseys or 12 pairs of pants. It's the different combinations and tweaks you can make that keep the looks unique."
Oregon is wearing white jerseys with black helmets and pants, a combination that the Ducks wore in 2024 when they beat Wisconsin on the road. The combination for the Penn State White Out might not be brand new, but Oregon still found a way to use the moment.
Oregon's Dan Lanning Previews Penn State:
Earlier in the week, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media and shared some of his thoughts on the Nittany Lions:
"Penn State is an extremely talented team. They do it well in all three phases. Coach (James) Franklin runs a great organization, and they present a ton of challenges," Lanning said. "I've said it before, but defensively, there's multiple and disruptive as anybody will play. They got great edge play. (Dani) Dennis-Sutton is one of the better defensive edge players in the league and in the nation."
"They got good play in the back end as well. They do a great job overlapping and have a lot of variety of schemes. Offensively, they're really tough to prepare for because they're moving almost every play. So, it just presents real challenges, just the shifts and movements and motions that they do. And have great running backs, you know, good quarterback and their wide receiver plays really stands out this year," Lanning continued.