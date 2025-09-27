Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Receives Interesting NFL Quarterback Comparison
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are on the road on Sept. 27. to take on No. 3 Penn State, but one of the main topics surrounding the top-10 matchup is how the quarterback play will impact both teams.
Quarterback trainer and guru, Quincy Avery, went on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" on Sept. 24. and discussed how Oregon's Dante Moore, and Penn State's Drew Allar have different levels of talent, which could result in the Ducks' having an upper hand on Saturday.
Who's Ready To Go Pro?
According to Avery, Oregon's Dante Moore is the most ready out of the two to jump to the next level come the 2026 NFL Draft. He believes Moore is well on his way to establishing himself as the best quarterback at the college level in 2025.
“He reminds me so much of Jordan Love with the smoothness and efficiency with which he plays,” Avery said. “You watch him and you’re like, ‘OK.’ ... He is the best quarterback in college football right now. If he leaves, he should be the first quarterback selected in the draft.”
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is one of the more promising young signal-callers in the NFL, and Avery's comparison to Love is high praise for Moore.
The numbers back up Avery's confidence in Moore. Entering week 5, the Oregon quarterback is just shy of the 1,000 yards passing mark with 962 yards, and 11 passing touchdowns, yet just a single interception, and Moore has been pulled in the second half of every game due to Ducks taking large leads.
On the other hand for Penn State's Drew Allar, who was regarded as one of the top returning quarterbacks in 2025, hasn't done enough to impress Avery,
“He’s trying to throw in this new age where your hips get super fast and you try to catch up on your top half that creates some real problems," Avery continued. "And we see that on Saturdays, Drew Allar being very inaccurate.”
The claims of inaccuracy aren't baseless as through the Lions first three games he's notched a completion percentage of 64.8, completing 57 of 88 attempts. Penn State hasn't faced a true test yet as the Lions have played Nevada, FIU, and Villanova before their week 4 bye week, so to cast a doubt on Allar's ability is warranted as it appears he's not at an elite level of play yet.
What Could This Mean For the Matchup?
Saturday will be the ultimate opportunity for either quarterback to solidify their ability as both Penn State, and Oregon each have defenses that are regarded highly in the college football sphere.
It seems Moore may have the upper hand as he and the Ducks' are carrying a vast amount of momentum into 'Happy Valley'.
“Watching him the last three weeks, it’s so impressive the things he’s done,” Avery said. “I remember watching Dillon Gabriel in that same offense, who I think is a really good quarterback and will play in the NFL for a long time. Dante does things Dillon couldn’t do.”
Moore has proven week in and week out that he can manage the explosive offense that Oregon has built, which has resulted in the demolishment of teams once the Moore can settle into a game, and get the offense firing on all cylinders.
An upset in Beaver Stadium will not only strengthen Moore's NFL Draft stock but also his confidence with leading a top 10 offense. In 2024 Moore was sidelined while former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel lead Oregon it's College Football Playoff appearance.
For Allar this could be a wake up call not only for his offense but his job as leader the offense, as it will be the best defense they will have faced, and he could be in for a rude awakening from his slow start to the season. The Ducks' defense has capitalized on quarterback inaccuracies, and miscue's all season, so it will definitely capitalize on any opportunity Allar gives away.
Alternatively, If Moore can stay poised, and keep his offense focused, it could greater the chance of an upset, and build back his image in the college football sphere after being forgotten in the shadows for a season.