Dan Lanning’s Autzen Comments Stand Out Amid College Football Attendance Concerns

EUGENE - The No. 2 Oregon Ducks sprinted into a roaring Autzen Stadium packed with 57,652 fans, led by the Duck mascot riding on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. It is a moment many fans anticipate over the offseason as a chills-inducing display of the passion surrounding Oregon football.

However, not every college football program has created the same atmosphere for its nonconference games.

oregon ducks coach dan lanning | Jake Bunn

The No. 14 USC Trojans have faced troubling optics after the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum appeared noticeably empty for their opener and sparse again during their second game. To be fair, Los Angeles was under an excessive heat warning during USC’s opener, and matchups against San Jose State and Fresno State did not carry the appeal of exciting opponents.

After Oregon’s 34-27 victory over Boise State, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked coach Dan Lanning about the sold-out Autzen Stadium and the attendance concerns surrounding other programs across the country.

No big deal just a Duck on a Harley #goducks https://t.co/LuYtx2sffk pic.twitter.com/R5xvhtY2Pp — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

Dan Lanning On Autzen Stadium Sell Out

The Ducks' home crowd at Autzen is creating a reputation for itself in the competitive Big Ten conference, giving Oregon a distinct home-field advantage. On Saturday afternoon, fans made their presence felt as Oregon fought back from a 17-7 deficit and tried to overcome a 10 penalty performance.

Lanning recognized the impact of the crowd.

"You know, Autzen, they made a difference again today, and we didn't do enough ultimately to be able to make them proud consistently," Lanning said. "There's a lot that we can do a lot better."

He continued to highlight the impact the fans have on him, personally.

"That's one thing you always count on about this place is our fans are unbelievable, right?" Lanning said. "When we have a game here, they're going to be here, and they're going to bring energy, and they're going to fill the stadium."

"That's something that I love about this place. Football matters here, you know, and that's one thing that our fans have created and made this place really special," Lanning continued.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

There are stats to back up Lanning's sentiment.

The Ducks have the highest average home attendance percentage amongst Power Four college football programs relative to stadium capacity over the last three seasons, per D1Ticker.

The Ducks own an impressive 107.1 percent attendance on average, and second-highest is the Utah Utes of the Big 12 Conference at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a percentage of 104.3.

Autzen Stadium has an official seating capacity of 54,000 fans, but can accommodate up to 60,000 with standing room. The stadium's all-time attendance record is 60,129 fans, set on October 12, 2024, during a 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon's record at home is also notable. The Ducks are 27-2 at home under Lanning and 46-2 at home since Sept. 22, 2018. So not only are Oregon fans showing up, they are cheeing their team on to victory.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning embrace after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks were able to sneak by Boise State and grit out a win. For Oregon fans, it was a bit of an anxious game but the day could not have been more perfect for football: 70 degrees and mostly sunny.

The crowd also got to witness multiple Oregon players finish the game with new career-highs.

Quarterback Dante Moore completed 28 of 37 passes for a career-high 378 yards, throwing three touchdowns without an interception. His biggest play came with the score tied in the fourth quarter, when he connected with Dakorien Moore for the game-winning 62-yard touchdown. Dakorien juked two defenders to score and provide a major highlight of the first game.

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan also established a career high with 150 receiving yards on six catches, surpassing his previous best of 83 yards. McClellan scored Oregon’s first go-ahead touchdown of the game on an eight-yard reception in the third quarter, while his six catches matched his career high.

“I’m not surprised at all. I mean, J-Mac (Jeremiah McClellan) has had a great offseason. He always comes to my house watching film. We’re always bowling together. I mean, this is a guy that has been so dialed into this process when it comes to the weight room, on the field, things like that," Dante Moore said of McClellan.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClellan also became the Duck with at least 150 receiving yards since Tez Johnson’s 181 yards against Penn State on Dec. 7, 2024.

It wasn't always pretty but the Ducks are still undefeated. One thing is clear, the fans delivered the atmosphere their coach has come to expect and one that cannot be taken for granted across college football.

Next up, the Ducks (1-0) traveling to face Oklahoma State for a 9 a.m. PT kickoff on Sept. 12. The Cowboys (0-1) dropped their season opener to Tulsa by a 24-10 margin.

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