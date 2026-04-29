Dan Lanning’s Latest Off Field Move Is Bigger Than Football

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has a slew of iconic phrases including "The grass is damn green in Eugene," which announced his loyalty to the Oregon program, or the "They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins" speech prior to playing Colorado in 2023.

Now, fans can hear some of those phrases, along with some personal tidings, from the leader of the Ducks all in support of a great cause.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Starts Cameo Account for a Good Cause

On April 23, prior to Oregon's spring scrimmage at Autzen Stadium, Lanning launched an account on Cameo, a platform where celebrities of all types of backgrounds can provide short, personalized messages to their fans at a set price. As of Tuesday, videos from Lanning at the price of $150 only have five slots left, according to the site.

In the description of Lanning's Cameo account, it states that all funds acquired from the venture will go to the Sam Day Foundation, a non-profit advancing research and providing support for children battling cancer, specifically sarcoma and brain tumors. Lanning's Cameo page states a funding goal of $50,000 for the foundation.

Lanning and his wife, Sauphia Lanning, are also hosting the inaugural Sam Day Classic: a golf tournament on May 6 at the Eugene Country Club raising money for the same foundation.

May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit: | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why the Sam Day Foundation Hits Home for the Lannings

The Lanning family has long been supporters of several cancer-focused nonprofits (like Nike co-founder Phil Knights' OHSU Foundation-Knight Cancer Institute) due to Sauphia Lanning's own battle with a rare form of bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. Sauphia had her last treatment for the cancer in 2017.

Sauphia and the Lanning children spear-headed the design of the "Heroes" uniform for the Ducks' 2024 "Stomp Out Cancer" game against the Michigan State Spartans, which was a tribute to healthcare workers and those battling different forms of cancer.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Get a Dan Lanning Cameo

With an average video length of 20 seconds and a fairly quick turnaround time of 24 hours (the site says the last video created was at 3 p.m. after checking on Tuesday at 4 p.m.), all fans need to do for a personal shoutout from Lanning is provide the reason for the video, who the video is for, and the requests for what Lanning should say during the video.

Lanning isn't the first coach to enter the Cameo space by far, with the most popular celebrity under the "Football" category (based on amount of reviews and overall rating) is former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

For those wondering, other Oregon Ducks legends that fans can order Cameos from include quarterback legend and analyst Dan Fouts, former Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., former guard and analyst Kyle Long, and former running back Jonathan Stewart.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.