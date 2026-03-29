The Big Ten has dominated college football in the past three years. Each of the last three champions has come out of the Big Ten, and the Oregon Ducks hope to make it four years in a row.

The 2026 SP+ from ESPN’s Bill Connelly revealed that the Ducks trailed only the Ohio State Buckeyes in the new rankings. Oregon ranked No. 2 in the rankings for the upcoming season. After the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers won the last three titles, Oregon and Ohio State have the best chances to keep the National Championship in the Big Ten.

Oregon Ducks Look to Win the Big Ten And More

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ohio State might be at the top of the SP+ rankings, but if the trend of different National Champions from the Big Ten continues, the Ducks have the best preseason ranking.

The SP+ ratings use recent history, recruiting and the impact of coaching changes to determine where teams rank. Ohio State earned a 31.8 rating, while the Ducks ranked a spot below them at 28.3.

The Ducks won the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2024. While they didn’t reach the conference title game last season, they did advance further into the College Football Playoff than they did the season prior. Given that the Ducks return many of their starters from 2025, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a good chance to take them a step further and contend for the National Championship.

The Ducks vs. Big Ten Powerhouses

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) pushes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) to the ground Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes return key talent, such as wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin. It tracks that they top the SP+ rankings, as they won the title only two seasons ago. The Hoosiers are the reigning National Champions, but did lose talent, including Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Oregon defeated Ohio State in the regular season at Autzen Stadium in 2024, before losing to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl that postseason. The Ducks didn’t play the Buckeyes in 2025, but will head to Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7 to resume their regular-season rivalry.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Oregon and Indiana don’t play in the 2026 regular season. They faced off twice in 2025, and the undefeated Hoosiers won both meetings. Michigan is the third Big Ten program of the last three National Champions. The Wolverines and Ducks also didn’t play last season, and Oregon won the first Big Ten matchup in 2024.

Michigan brings in Kyle Whittingham as its new head coach. The Wolverines rank No. 14 in SP+, with offseason changes influencing their standing. Whittingham is a coach that Oregon is very familiar with from his time with the Utah Utes, and he did have success vs. the Ducks in the past. The Wolverines are set to play at Autzen Stadium in 2026 on Nov. 14.

The Ducks’ tough schedule in 2026 will certainly make it a challenge to win the National Championship. Playing Big Ten powerhouses with only one bye week isn’t doing Lanning’s team any favors, but being able to overcome adversity and beat the best programs is what set up Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana for success in the postseason the last three years.