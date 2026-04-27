Oregon Ducks Gaining Ground With Five-Star Recruit After the Spring Game

On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks spring football game wasn't just a friendly fire game between the Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks, it was an opportunity for past and future generations of Oregon athletes to meet.

Over a dozen recruits and legends alike swarmed Autzen Stadium. As for former Ducks, iconic athletes like Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin, former defensive linemen Haloti Ngata and Igor Olshasnksy, plus recently drafted Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher were among the famous faces appearing in Eugene.

Former Duck Brady Breeze takes a selfie with some young Oregon fans during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ismael Camara Meets Penei Sewell

With such a guest list of star power, it's no surprise one former Duck and potential future Duck meeting is doing the rounds on social media.

Five-star class of 2027 interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara made the trek from Gilmer, Texas for the spring festivities and posted a photo with Detroit Lions offensive tackle and former Duck Penei Sewell.

Best in the Business

Sewell, who helped coach the winning Combat Ducks, is the first Oregon Duck and Polynesian athlete to win the 2019 Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the best interior offensive lineman in the nation that season.

Though Sewell had a down year in the 2025 season compared to his four other seasons in the NFL after being drafted No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sewell put up a 95.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus with 997 snaps seen, the highest among tackles across the league.

"Best in the business," Camara posted alongside the photo on his X account.

A picture with Sewell was one of three different pictures Camara posted from his spring game visit with the Ducks. Another image doing the rounds on Oregon X from Camara includes a candid photo of the offensive line recruit with a smiley coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ismael Camara's Current Visit Schedules

Camara currently boasts 37 offers on his radar including nods from Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Kentucky, and Auburn. Camara is one of many recruits signed up for Oregon's massive recruitment weekend scheduled over June 19. Camara got his offer from Oregon on June 3 of 2025.

So far, Camara took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M in October of 2025, and an official visit to SMU in May. He's got an official visit to the Aggies scheduled on May 29, a visit to LSU on June 5, and a visit to Texas on June 12 before returning to Eugene.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commenting on Will Mencl Commitment

Camara, who is frequently active on social media, posted, "I see you bra" on class of 2027 quarterback recruit and five-star Will Mencl's post about committing to Oregon.

Given that Mencl and Camara are from different states (though they might've run into each other at a camp or two), a comment from Camara on Mencl's commitment feels like a deliberate reach out hinting at the potential of Camara leaning towards the Ducks.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Ismael Camara Could Bring to Oregon

Sitting at 6-6 and 340 pounds, Camara brings the size and athleticism to the trenches, even only starting varsity his junior year. During his 2025 season, Camara contributed up and down the defensive line as well as a punt protector on top of his role as left tackle.

What's unique about Camara as a prospect is that he's originally from Le Mans, France. Unlike many American-born prospects, Camara has a more moldable athleticism and football mind because he's entering the game later than usual, which may prove to be an advantage or hinderance at the next level.

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