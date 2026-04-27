Oregon Ducks Gaining Ground With Five-Star Recruit After the Spring Game
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On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks spring football game wasn't just a friendly fire game between the Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks, it was an opportunity for past and future generations of Oregon athletes to meet.
Over a dozen recruits and legends alike swarmed Autzen Stadium. As for former Ducks, iconic athletes like Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin, former defensive linemen Haloti Ngata and Igor Olshasnksy, plus recently drafted Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher were among the famous faces appearing in Eugene.
Ismael Camara Meets Penei Sewell
With such a guest list of star power, it's no surprise one former Duck and potential future Duck meeting is doing the rounds on social media.
Five-star class of 2027 interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara made the trek from Gilmer, Texas for the spring festivities and posted a photo with Detroit Lions offensive tackle and former Duck Penei Sewell.
Best in the Business
Sewell, who helped coach the winning Combat Ducks, is the first Oregon Duck and Polynesian athlete to win the 2019 Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the best interior offensive lineman in the nation that season.
Though Sewell had a down year in the 2025 season compared to his four other seasons in the NFL after being drafted No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sewell put up a 95.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus with 997 snaps seen, the highest among tackles across the league.
"Best in the business," Camara posted alongside the photo on his X account.
A picture with Sewell was one of three different pictures Camara posted from his spring game visit with the Ducks. Another image doing the rounds on Oregon X from Camara includes a candid photo of the offensive line recruit with a smiley coach Dan Lanning.
Ismael Camara's Current Visit Schedules
Camara currently boasts 37 offers on his radar including nods from Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Kentucky, and Auburn. Camara is one of many recruits signed up for Oregon's massive recruitment weekend scheduled over June 19. Camara got his offer from Oregon on June 3 of 2025.
So far, Camara took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M in October of 2025, and an official visit to SMU in May. He's got an official visit to the Aggies scheduled on May 29, a visit to LSU on June 5, and a visit to Texas on June 12 before returning to Eugene.
Commenting on Will Mencl Commitment
Camara, who is frequently active on social media, posted, "I see you bra" on class of 2027 quarterback recruit and five-star Will Mencl's post about committing to Oregon.
Given that Mencl and Camara are from different states (though they might've run into each other at a camp or two), a comment from Camara on Mencl's commitment feels like a deliberate reach out hinting at the potential of Camara leaning towards the Ducks.
What Ismael Camara Could Bring to Oregon
Sitting at 6-6 and 340 pounds, Camara brings the size and athleticism to the trenches, even only starting varsity his junior year. During his 2025 season, Camara contributed up and down the defensive line as well as a punt protector on top of his role as left tackle.
What's unique about Camara as a prospect is that he's originally from Le Mans, France. Unlike many American-born prospects, Camara has a more moldable athleticism and football mind because he's entering the game later than usual, which may prove to be an advantage or hinderance at the next level.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.