One Thing Remains Clear in Dan Lanning's Comments on Michigan's Kyle Whittingham

When the No. 23 Oregon Ducks return to Autzen Stadium on Saturday, they’ll face a Michigan Wolverines program in turmoil in its first season under coach Kyle Whittingham. When Whittingham left Utah and arrived in Ann Arbor to lead the Wolverines, expectations were high for the pairing.

Those expectations, however, have fallen far short. After a shocking 15-6 home loss to their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, on Saturday, the Wolverines now stand at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play heading into Eugene.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who went 2-1 against Whittingham’s Utah teams when Oregon was in the Pac-12, recently made his respect for Whittingham clear despite the struggles in his first season with the Wolverines and what he expects on Saturday when they face Michigan.

While Michigan is playing its first Big Ten game in Autzen since the Ducks joined the conference, Whittingham is no stranger to the sidelines in Eugene, Oregon.

"(We are) about to play a Michigan team that's had some struggles, but you also see some unbelievable personnel. We've had the opportunity to go against coach Whittingham before and see where they really show up. They've always been tough-nosed.”

“You see physicality. Obviously, their defense is probably as good as any defense that we played this season. They're playing really, really well. They've done some good things on special teams, and yes, they've had some struggles on offense, obviously, and recently had the coordinator change, but you do see a lot of talent over there," Lanning said.

After noticing the similarities between Lanning's position and Ohio State coach Ryan Day, the Oregon coach was asked about what he's noticed from Whittingham and Michigan's response to adversity:

“You know, I haven’t really been able to pay much attention to him until this week, so I don’t know. I know he’s a Hall of Fame coach for a reason, and he’s won a lot of football games. So, I’ve been worried about my own problems, not really paying attention to his, and I know he does a great job. I’m sure they’ll be prepared to play us,” Lanning said.

What Has Held Michigan Back In Whittingham's First Season

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks over his play call sheet during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State beat Michigan 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the Wolverines' biggest problems this season has been their offensive play-calling. After the rivalry loss to the Spartans, the Wolverines parted ways with former offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

The Wolverines hope to match the success the Ducks have had since firing former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer after the 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24.

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Michigan’s offense is bound to look a lot different when they enter a hostile road environment on Saturday against the Ducks, and if anything, Oregon could be facing a Wolverines team that will be starting a different quarterback, which could provide them the offensive boost they desperately need.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines have started two quarterbacks this season, Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr. After Underwood’s struggles against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Penn State Nittany Lions, the sophomore quarterback was benched in favor of Tommy Carr.

The insertion of Carr hasn’t been any better for the Wolverines offense, as the unit continues to struggle. Against the Ducks on Saturday, the Wolverines could start either Underwood or Carr.

Biggest Keys For Ducks vs. Wolverines

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the Ducks' biggest challenge on Saturday against the Wolverines will be how their offense performs against Michigan’s defense, which is still among the best in the Big Ten, allowing an average of 16.2 points per game.

The most points the Wolverines' defense has given up this season came in their 28-21 road win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 31. The Ducks' offense under new play-caller Jay Johnson has seen a resurgence, starting with their quarterback Dylan Raiola, and one of the biggest keys to success for Oregon on Saturday is the consistency of their offense against the Wolverines' defense.

Wolverines defensive end John Henry Daley is a player the Ducks must watch most. This season, the former Utah star has recorded 28 total tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble.

The Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) look to keep their CFP hopes alive with a win over the Wolverines on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are currently a 11.5-point favorite over the Wolverines, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, with the over/under at 38.5.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will be the first meeting between the Ducks and Wolverines at Autzen Stadium since 2003, a game Oregon won 31-27. The Ducks have won three straight games over the Wolverines, and the all-time series between Oregon and Michigan is tied 3-3. The Wolverines' last win came in 1973, when they won a 24-0 shutout at the Big House.

A win for the Ducks gets them one step closer to the CFP, while a Wolverines victory could be the first step in finishing a lost season strong. The Ducks and Wolverines will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FS1.

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