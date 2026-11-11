Kyle Whittingham Still Evaluating Quarterback Plans Before Of Oregon Ducks Game
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For the No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten), winning out the rest of their schedule is one of many steps needed for the potential of a College Football Playoff appearance.
Standing in their way for the first of the Ducks' final three game stretch is an Autzen Stadium match up against the Michigan Wolverines (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten), and their regular season storyline feels eerily similar to the Ducks' roller-coaster timeline.
Michigan Wolverines Open Up Quarterback Competition
After a 15-6 loss to the Michigan State Spartans, Wolverine coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck (similar to Oregon coach Dan Lanning firing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer after the programs' loss to Illinois) and is also opening up the quarterback competition once more.
Whittingham spoke further about the uncertainty in who's leading inside the pocket during his weekly pregame press conference. It should also be noted that this announcement comes a week after freshman Tommy Carr was announced as the starter for the Wolverines for the "foreseeable future."
Against the Spartans, Carr punched in a concerning 14-26 pass accuracy with 138 yards and two interceptions in the air. He also carried the rock seven times for -19 yards in the day against the Wolverines' in-state rival.
"To be determined," Whittingham said. "But there was consideration about, you know, whether to insert Bryce [Underwood] and try to create something and after discussion, it was determined that, you know, stay the course with what we had in that particular game. But going forward, we'll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win as it always comes down to that."
The Bryce Underwood Component
Underwood, the sophomore who ended the 2025 season with 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns in the passing game, was benched during halftime as Michigan fought back from two non-scoring quarters to defeat Penn State at home with a final score of 21-18.
It should also be stated that postgame after the loss to the Spartans, Whittingham said of not putting Underwood into the game during the third quarter, "In hindsight, maybe we should have done that."
"But we've got some serious issues," Whittingham added during his postgame press conference. "And we'll, like I said, go to work tomorrow. I don't know what else to say other than we're not going to just give up on the season. We've got three games left. And very good teams, like I said. We've got some kids in that locker room who have a lot of pride and a lot of want-to. And we just got to find a way to get back on track."
Which Wolverine Will Face The Ducks?
According to Whittingham, the Wolverines will assess which quarterback will start against Oregon by evaluating practices throughout the week (similar to Lanning's response after senior quarterback starter Dante Moore was injured against USC and senior quarterback Brock Thomas struggled against Nebraska and when junior quarterback Dylan Raiola struggled against UCLA and Illinois).
If history has proven itself, the Wolverines playing a freshman quarterback against a veteran Oregon defense (even with the loss of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti due to injury) would feel like Ohio State playing their true freshman Luke Fahey to wilting results the week prior.
It should also be noted that Underwood has never played the Ducks in his two-year college career, but currently boasts 924 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 58.1 percent in pass attempts.
The ultimate decision lies with interim play-caller Jim Harding for which quarterback will suit up for the first visit from the Wolverines to Eugene since 2003.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.