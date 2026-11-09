How Michigan's Coaching Change Complicates Oregon Ducks' Matchup

Firing an offensive coordinator in the middle of a season is a big decision, especially with just days remaining before a major matchup. The Oregon Ducks know that firsthand. After parting ways with former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and assigning play-calling responsibilities to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson, Oregon potentially changed the trajectory of its season.

Now, the Michigan Wolverines are making a similar move at a critical point in their schedule.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks over his play call sheet during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State beat Michigan 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck less than a week before the Wolverines are set to travel to Eugene to face the No. 23 Oregon Ducks, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Michigan will now have to navigate a coaching change while preparing for one of its toughest remaining tests.

Oregon has already seen what can happen when a team makes a midseason adjustment. In their first game following Mehringer's departure, the Ducks took down a ranked Northwestern team, and they have continued that momentum with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. Oregon has averaged 37.5 points over its last two games.

The Wolverines will have an opportunity to follow a similar path, but replicating Oregon's turnaround may be easier said than done.

Of course, changing offensive coordinators does not guarantee immediate results. With players and staff adjusting to new responsibilities, Michigan could just as easily experience additional offensive struggles as it could find a spark. Whether Beck's departure makes the Wolverines a more formidable opponent or introduces further instability remains to be seen. Regardless, the coaching change is another storyline to watch as Michigan prepares to take on Oregon on Saturday.

Michigan Makes Major Offensive Change Ahead of Oregon Matchup

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan announced Sunday that it is parting ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck after the Wolverines suffered a 15-6 loss to their in-state rival. The decision comes after a frustrating nine-game stretch in which Michigan's offense struggled to find consistency. The Wolverines scored fewer than 20 points in six games and surpassed 28 points just once.

The struggles were on full display against Michigan State. Michigan managed just 192 yards of total offense and went more than 58 minutes without scoring before finally finding the end zone with 1:55 remaining.

The result appeared to be the breaking point for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham, who had previously expressed frustration with the offense but maintained confidence in Beck. Following losses to Minnesota and Michigan State, Whittingham struggled to identify positives from his team's offensive production. He also acknowledged last month that an in-season coaching change was a possibility if the results did not improve.

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"At some point, you've got to have results," Whittingham said following Saturday's loss. "It's a bottom-line business, and I'll evaluate everything after the season."

That evaluation apparently came sooner than expected.

With Beck now out, offensive line coach Jim Harding will take over as the Wolverines' interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harding and the rest of Michigan's offensive staff will have little time to adjust before heading to Eugene. The Wolverines have three games remaining against ranked opponents, beginning with No. 23 Oregon before closing the regular season against No. 8 UCLA and No. 12 Ohio State.

How it Affects Oregon Ducks

Michigan's decision to move on from Jason Beck introduces another challenge for the Wolverines heading into their matchup against Oregon, but it could also make the team more difficult to prepare for. With offensive line coach Jim Harding stepping into the interim coordinator role, the Ducks will have to account for a different voice directing an offense.

The coaching change can create some uncertainty for the Ducks in the scouting process. Oregon has nine games of film to evaluate Michigan's offensive tendencies under Beck, but there is no guarantee Harding will approach the offense the same way.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Luckily for Oregon, the Ducks are coming off a 41-28 win over Ohio State, in which they faced one of the nation's most talented offenses and came away with a statement victory.

Michigan's recent offensive production, or lack thereof, also gives Oregon reason to feel confident heading into the matchup. The Wolverines managed just 192 total yards and committed four turnovers in their loss to Michigan State. They are also averaging just 19.6 points per game this season. With a new coordinator taking over on a short week, those issues could become even more difficult to overcome against an Oregon defense playing with momentum.

Ultimately, Michigan's coaching change creates questions that Oregon will have to answer on Saturday. The Ducks have the advantage of facing an offense that has struggled for much of the season, but they will also be preparing for a new play-caller with limited film to evaluate.

Whether Harding's arrival gives Michigan the spark it needs or creates another obstacle for an already struggling offense could play a significant role in how the matchup unfolds.

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