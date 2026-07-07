Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti Turn Heads In Latest Big Ten Coaches Ranking

The emergence of Indiana football under coach Curt Cignetti has been one of the greatest stories in college football. Cignetti took the losingest program in college football to a national championship in two seasons. It’s a story that could only be taken from a Hollywood movie.

During their path to the national championship last season, the Hoosiers defeated coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks twice, including a dominating 56-22 win in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those two wins have elevated Cignetti in the college football coach rankings. According to a recent USA Today poll, Cignetti is ahead of Lanning in the rankings for the Big Ten's top college football coaches. Cignetti is ranked the No. 1 coach in the Big Ten, while Lanning is No. 3. Between Cignetti and Lanning is Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at No. 2 in the USA Today poll.

All three coaches have taken their team to the CFP more than once. With national championship expectations entering the 2026 season, Lanning looks to join Cignetti and Day as active college football coaches to accomplish that goal and keep the Big Ten’s national championship streak alive for a fourth season.

Dan Lanning’s Coaching Tenure With Oregon Ducks

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since becoming Oregon’s football coach in 2022, Lanning has proven to be among the top coaches in college football. Ahead of his fifth season with the Ducks, Lanning has posted a 48-8 overall record.

Lanning is also 3-2 in bowl games and 2-2 in the CFP. Lanning’s two losses in the CFP came against the team that went on to win the national championship, Ohio State (2024) and Indiana (2025). Lanning also led the Ducks to an undefeated 13-0 regular season and a Big Ten championship win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in their first year in the conference.

This time around, instead of losing in the CFP to the national champion, whether in the title game or before, the Ducks hope to be the team that ultimately lifts the CFP trophy in Las Vegas on Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium.

Winning the national championship is an accomplishment that generations of Ducks fans have been dreaming of, a goal that Lanning was hired to accomplish. It's also a goal Oregon has been building for, as its consecutive CFP appearances have shown they're on the brink of breaking through.

Oregon's National Title Odds

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 2026 college football season on the horizon, the Ducks have the fourth-best odds to win the national championship at +800, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Ahead of the Ducks are Ohio State (+550), Notre Dame (+700), and Texas (+750). Cignetti’s Hoosiers are at +850 to repeat as national champions next season.

The Ducks will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos at 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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