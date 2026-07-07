Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti Turn Heads In Latest Big Ten Coaches Ranking
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The emergence of Indiana football under coach Curt Cignetti has been one of the greatest stories in college football. Cignetti took the losingest program in college football to a national championship in two seasons. It’s a story that could only be taken from a Hollywood movie.
During their path to the national championship last season, the Hoosiers defeated coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks twice, including a dominating 56-22 win in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
Those two wins have elevated Cignetti in the college football coach rankings. According to a recent USA Today poll, Cignetti is ahead of Lanning in the rankings for the Big Ten's top college football coaches. Cignetti is ranked the No. 1 coach in the Big Ten, while Lanning is No. 3. Between Cignetti and Lanning is Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at No. 2 in the USA Today poll.
All three coaches have taken their team to the CFP more than once. With national championship expectations entering the 2026 season, Lanning looks to join Cignetti and Day as active college football coaches to accomplish that goal and keep the Big Ten’s national championship streak alive for a fourth season.
Dan Lanning’s Coaching Tenure With Oregon Ducks
Since becoming Oregon’s football coach in 2022, Lanning has proven to be among the top coaches in college football. Ahead of his fifth season with the Ducks, Lanning has posted a 48-8 overall record.
Lanning is also 3-2 in bowl games and 2-2 in the CFP. Lanning’s two losses in the CFP came against the team that went on to win the national championship, Ohio State (2024) and Indiana (2025). Lanning also led the Ducks to an undefeated 13-0 regular season and a Big Ten championship win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in their first year in the conference.
This time around, instead of losing in the CFP to the national champion, whether in the title game or before, the Ducks hope to be the team that ultimately lifts the CFP trophy in Las Vegas on Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium.
Winning the national championship is an accomplishment that generations of Ducks fans have been dreaming of, a goal that Lanning was hired to accomplish. It's also a goal Oregon has been building for, as its consecutive CFP appearances have shown they're on the brink of breaking through.
Oregon's National Title Odds
With the 2026 college football season on the horizon, the Ducks have the fourth-best odds to win the national championship at +800, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Ahead of the Ducks are Ohio State (+550), Notre Dame (+700), and Texas (+750). Cignetti’s Hoosiers are at +850 to repeat as national champions next season.
The Ducks will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos at 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.