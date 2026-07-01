Oregon Ducks' Schedule Ranking Among Most Difficult in Big Ten

The Oregon Ducks are heading into their third season as a member of the Big Ten conference.

How does their 2026 schedule stack up against the rest of the league?

Oregon Ducks Schedule Difficulty Ranked

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to members of the media following spring camp for the Oregon Ducks Thursday, March 14, 2028. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ari Wasserman of On3 ranked the five most difficult schedules for Big Ten teams for the 2026 college football season. He ranks Oregon as having the fourth most difficult schedule in the Big Ten. Here is their full 12-game regular season schedule.

Sept. 5: vs. Boise State Broncos

Sept. 12: at Oklahoma State Sooners

Sept. 18: vs. Portland State Vikings

Sept. 26: at USC Trojans

Oct. 10: vs. UCLA Bruins

Oct. 17: vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct. 24: at Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct. 31: vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Nov. 7: at Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 20: at Michigan State Spartans

Nov. 28: vs. Washington Huskies

Here are Wasserman’s five most difficult schedules in the Big Ten:

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Northwestern

4. Oregon

5. USC

Oregon will not be facing the defending Big Ten and national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 regular season. Indiana handed Oregon both of their losses last season, one in October in Eugene and another in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The most challenging game appears to be on the road against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, like Oregon have made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons. Their last meeting came in the Rose Bowl two seasons ago. Ohio State dominated Oregon en route to winning the national championship.

However, Oregon isn’t a stranger to taking down Ohio State. Prior to that Rose Bowl matchup, the Ducks had beat the Buckeyes the two previous times they played in 2024 and 2021. The 2024 game occurred at Autzen Stadium while the 2021 game was in Columbus.

In non-conference play, the Ducks will host the Boise State Broncos, a team that historically has given Oregon problems. The Ducks will also go on the road to play Oklahoma State out of the Big 12.

The Ducks are coming off a 2025 season where they went 11-1 in the regular season. In 2024, they went 12-0. While Autzen Stadium has provided Oregon with one of the best home field advantages in all of college football, Oregon has quietly been just about as dominant in true road games as games at home in coach Dan Lanning’s tenure.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during a Saturday Night Live event to host youth football players at Autzen Stadium Saturday, July 30, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning took over as Oregon coach in 2022. He has led the Ducks to an overall record of 48-8 in his time there. Oregon has not lost a true road game since 2023. Here is the breakdown of all eight of their losses under Lanning.

2022: at Georgia (in Atlanta), vs. Washington, at Oregon State

2023: at Washington, vs. Washington (Pac-12 Championship)

2024: vs. Ohio State (Rose Bowl)

2025: vs. Indiana, vs. Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Oregon has lost two games at Autzen Stadium, two road game at opposing teams’ stadiums, one road game at a technical ”neutral” site, and three neutral site bowl games or conference championship games.

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