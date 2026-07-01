Oregon Ducks' Schedule Ranking Among Most Difficult in Big Ten
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The Oregon Ducks are heading into their third season as a member of the Big Ten conference.
How does their 2026 schedule stack up against the rest of the league?
Oregon Ducks Schedule Difficulty Ranked
Ari Wasserman of On3 ranked the five most difficult schedules for Big Ten teams for the 2026 college football season. He ranks Oregon as having the fourth most difficult schedule in the Big Ten. Here is their full 12-game regular season schedule.
Sept. 5: vs. Boise State Broncos
Sept. 12: at Oklahoma State Sooners
Sept. 18: vs. Portland State Vikings
Sept. 26: at USC Trojans
Oct. 10: vs. UCLA Bruins
Oct. 17: vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oct. 24: at Illinois Fighting Illini
Oct. 31: vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Nov. 7: at Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan Wolverines
Nov. 20: at Michigan State Spartans
Nov. 28: vs. Washington Huskies
Here are Wasserman’s five most difficult schedules in the Big Ten:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Northwestern
4. Oregon
5. USC
Oregon will not be facing the defending Big Ten and national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 regular season. Indiana handed Oregon both of their losses last season, one in October in Eugene and another in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
The most challenging game appears to be on the road against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, like Oregon have made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons. Their last meeting came in the Rose Bowl two seasons ago. Ohio State dominated Oregon en route to winning the national championship.
However, Oregon isn’t a stranger to taking down Ohio State. Prior to that Rose Bowl matchup, the Ducks had beat the Buckeyes the two previous times they played in 2024 and 2021. The 2024 game occurred at Autzen Stadium while the 2021 game was in Columbus.
In non-conference play, the Ducks will host the Boise State Broncos, a team that historically has given Oregon problems. The Ducks will also go on the road to play Oklahoma State out of the Big 12.
The Ducks are coming off a 2025 season where they went 11-1 in the regular season. In 2024, they went 12-0. While Autzen Stadium has provided Oregon with one of the best home field advantages in all of college football, Oregon has quietly been just about as dominant in true road games as games at home in coach Dan Lanning’s tenure.
Lanning took over as Oregon coach in 2022. He has led the Ducks to an overall record of 48-8 in his time there. Oregon has not lost a true road game since 2023. Here is the breakdown of all eight of their losses under Lanning.
2022: at Georgia (in Atlanta), vs. Washington, at Oregon State
2023: at Washington, vs. Washington (Pac-12 Championship)
2024: vs. Ohio State (Rose Bowl)
2025: vs. Indiana, vs. Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Oregon has lost two games at Autzen Stadium, two road game at opposing teams’ stadiums, one road game at a technical ”neutral” site, and three neutral site bowl games or conference championship games.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1