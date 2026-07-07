Most Challenging Month on Oregon Ducks Football's Schedule

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with a roster loaded with talent and returning starters. The path for coach Dan Lanning’s team to the College Football Playoff doesn’t get any easier, however, with a challenging Big Ten schedule.

Oregon’s schedule begins with a nonconference slate in September, before ramping up – but what is the Ducks’ most challenging month this season?

September

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boise State Broncos (Sept. 5)

at Oklahoma State Cowboys (Sept. 12)

Portland State Vikings (Sept. 18)

at USC Trojans (Sept. 26)

The Ducks’ nonconference slate in 2026 features a pair of home games and one road game. Oregon hosted the Boise State Broncos in 2024 in what ended up being a close call. With Heisman Trophy finalist running back Ashton Jeanty leading the way, the Ducks narrowly won 37-34. With Jeanty out of the picture, the Broncos aren’t predicted to keep this season’s matchup as close.

Then Oregon plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road, who the program thrashed 69-3 at Autzen Stadium in 2025. Even though this one might not be quite as dominant on the road, the Ducks should comfortably win the matchup before returning home to play a Portland State Vikings team they defeated 81-7 in 2023.

The month of September ends with the beginning of Big Ten action. Oregon starts conference play on the road in Southern California. Despite Oregon controlling the series in recent history, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley prepares to make a push at the College Football Playoff with a deeper team, and the Ducks will be the first box to check to get there.

The USC game should be one of Oregon’s more competitive games in the 2026 regular season, but with a lighter nonconference schedule, September is arguably the least challenging month on the Ducks’ schedule.

October

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals to the defense during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

UCLA Bruins (Oct. 10)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (Oct.17)

at Illinois Fighting Illini (Oct. 24)

Northwestern Wildcats (Oct. 31)

Oregon’s only bye week in the regular season comes early, right after the USC game. The Ducks will have extra time to prepare for the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium to begin October.

The Bruins could provide a greater challenge than in years past, with former JMU Dukes coach Bob Chesney at the helm. Then, Oregon gets its first look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers since joining the Big Ten as part of a two-week homestand.

The Ducks’ lone road game in October is in Illinois to play the Fighting Illini. Lanning and the program finish off October with a Halloween matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats.

October features a lot of home games against opponents predicted to finish in the middle or at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. With it being a step up from the nonconference opponents, it lands in the middle of the Ducks' most challenging months in the regular season.

November

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watch players warm up before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

at Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7)

Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14)

at Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 20)

Washington Huskies (Nov. 28)

It would be difficult to argue against November as Oregon’s most difficult month in the 2026 regular season.

Right away, the Ducks start off with a road game in Columbus, Ohio, to play the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes look to make a run at the National Championship after failing to win back-to-back last season. The Ducks’ defense will have to shut down receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin, while Dante Moore and the Oregon offense will need to put on a cleaner performance than they did in their two losses in 2025.

The very next week, Oregon returns to Autzen Stadium, but hosts a competitive Michigan Wolverines squad led by coach Kyle Whittingham in his first season with the program. The tough two-week swing is followed by another road trip, this time to play the Michigan State Spartans, and then a home game against Oregon’s rival, the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks get to build up their strength of schedule as the season goes on and give the younger players on the roster a chance to develop before tougher matchups. At the same time, health will be key for Oregon to take its best shot at the postseason.

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