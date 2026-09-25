Dan Lanning, Dante Moore Remark on Oregon Tight End Andrew Olesh's Growth

In the latest Week 4 injury update before the No. 20 Oregon Ducks at undefeated No. 12 USC Trojans matchup, the Ducks have two tight ends listed as questionable.

That's true freshman Kendre Harrison and senior Jamari Johnson, who both have undisclosed injuries. Coach Dan Lanning said earlier in the week that he feels confident the two will suit up at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Sept. 26, for Oregon's first Big Ten Conference test of 2026.

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just in case the pair don't, redshirt freshman tight end Andrew Olesh is prepared to be thrown into the fire once again. The Penn State Nittany Lions transfer already has two starts at the beginning of this season under his belt in Johnson's absence and has grown quickly in those given moments.

Dan Lanning Is Aware of Andrew Olesh's Early Development

Lanning spoke with the media in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday about Olesh's improvement as a pass blocker in such a short span.

“He's growing in that category. I don't know if that's where he wants to go. It's not the final product yet, and that's the great thing about young players. They're going to continue to improve and get better.”

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As an actual threat to move the chains, the 6-5, 235-pound specimen is still looking to expand in that department. In two games this year for the Ducks, he has collected just 32 receiving yards and one touchdown on three receptions.

“He shows a willingness," Lanning continued on former four-star recruit Olesh out of the 2025 class. "It's a matter of continuing to get the technique and continue to utilize the weight room to get stronger and build himself into a really good player.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore Loves Having Andrew Olesh as a Teammate

Redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore is grateful for Olesh stepping up and helping protect him in the pocket through the last two contests. Moore's even more thankful for how he has stepped into a new program and immediately been an impactful colleague in the locker room.

"Andrew, he’s a great man," Moore said. "Off the field, very respectful and very dedicated to his craft as a player on the field. Very good with contested catches, you know, good route runner. He's been improving every single day."

At Penn State in his true freshman campaign, Olesh didn't get to see the field and utilized his redshirt. The Central Valley, Pennsylvania, native wants to make the most of his new Pacific Northwest setting by acting like a sponge, soaking up everything he can.

Moore added, "He's been listening to J.J. (Jamari Johnson), coach (Drew) Merringer, coach Jack (Smith), everybody that's been coaching him. He's very coachable. He's someone who is just always communicating with me, texting me, showing me plays on film. He's just someone that's really, that really loves the game. And you've got to love that as a quarterback.”

Whether Olesh has another opportunity to compete without Harrison and/or Johnson will be found out at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Oregon has won eight of its last 10 meetings against its old Pac-12 Conference rival USC.

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