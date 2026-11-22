When it comes to the No. 13 Oregon Ducks' (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) victory over the Michigan State Spartans to close out their final road game of the regular season, one of the plays that will likely continue to leave a mark on the Ducks' fanbase is a 15-yard touchdown rush trick-play-kick with kicker Gage Hurych.

In fact, Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald even commented on the play during his post game press conference.

"I mean that was Walter Payton as a kicker," said Fitzgerald.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Opens Up On Gage Hurych Touchdown Play

Coach Dan Lanning was also asked about the play, which not only put an end to a 13-play drive lasting 85 yards, but also helped elevate the Ducks by 17 points running into the lockerroom for the half. According to Lanning, this particular trick play was in the works for a while.

"You're always searching for edges as a coach, and we honestly felt like this is one of the harder teams to actually execute a field goal fake against. They present a lot of different looks, really challenging. But the one time that we felt like a fake was there would be at the end of the half, either the end of the second quarter or the end of the fourth quarter, where they were in more of a block mentality," Lanning said.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Athletes Found The Right Opportunity

For Lanning, this particular trick play of snapping the ball for the kick to the holder, then passing to Hurych relied on giving his athletes the "freedom" of deciding whether going into the half or closing out the game would be the right time, and also deciding if the Spartans' scheme left an opening for a fake kick.

In fact, Fitzgerald called the Spartan's second timeout prior to the fake, which Fitzgerald later indicated during the postgame presser did mean he suspected a trick play from Oregon.

"There is one look they have that looks very similar to what they were in that they could have popped out and maybe had some success. But I'm glad it was at what was it the 15-yard line and not the 16, right? Gage just said if we ever call it, 'I'm going to score,' and he did that today. So it was awesome to see the guys go out there and execute and do it."

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass and evades a Michigan State Spartans defender during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Security In Seconds

Some Duck fans might assume the Hurych touchdown run was a stroke of Lanning's signature gutsy play-calling, and it partially was. However, Lanning also shared that with the two seconds left after the play, Oregon could execute a trick play with Hurych, and have a secure second attempt to complete a clean kick if the officials did determine Hurych's run came up short, but that wasn't initially a part of the plan.

"Obviously, once it went to review, if it was short, there was going to be two seconds left there on the clock, and we would have been able to have our offense out there ready to go on the ready whistle to go execute a play or kick the field goal if we wanted to at that moment," Lanning said.

"So he knew that if I was calling it, I was saying go score a touchdown, and I wasn't anticipating there being time left. The moment of, could you wait and run that up with three seconds, or maybe steal an extra five yards? You could. You could also take a sack and run out of time without a timeout. You could execute and maybe not be in the best chance of creating it."

"We felt like we were already in field goal range. We wanted to have the illusion that we were hitting a field goal, so we felt very comfortable, executed at that moment," Lanning added.

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