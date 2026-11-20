Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks Take on Michigan State Spartans
In this story:
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) work to continue their mounting potential of entering the College Football Playoff with their final road game at Spartan Stadium against the Michigan State Spartans (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten).
Entering this short week off a 31-7 dominating win against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks' continue to adapt to their roller coaster season with junior quarterback Dylan Raiola as the rest-of-the-season starter, with Raiola punching in an eye-popping 341 yards of passing, going 20-28 in the air with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Plus, Oregon's defense continues performing at a high level, despite the absence of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti due to injury, with fellow senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and the cornerback corps having impressive performances against Michigan.
On the other sideline, the Spartans are wrestling with a disappointing 21-14 home loss against the Washington Huskies and a mounting injury report. While playing Washington, sophomore quarterback Alessio Milivojevic took a hit to his left arm that's pushed fifth-year senior Cam Fancher into the starting quarterback slot.
However, Michigan State's defense held the Huskies to 44 rushing yards the week prior, so something to keep an eye out for when Oregon tries to establish the run with sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. and freshman Brandon Smith.
Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
Oregon Ducks' Injury Report
Out
- Jordon Davison, running back
- Iverson Hooks, wide receiver
- Dante Moore, quarterback
- Jerry Mixon, linebacker
- Aaron Flowers, defensive back
- Brayden Platt, linebacker
- Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
- Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
- Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
- Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
- Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander
Michigan State's Injury Report
Out
- Cam Edwards, running back
- Devin Vaught, safety
- Jordan Hall, linebacker
- Alessio Milivojevic, quarterback
- Marvis Parrish, running back
- Jayden Savoury, tight end
- Jay Coyne, fullback
- Ben Roberts, defensive lineman
- Tristan Comer, offensive lineman
- Joe Caudill, tight end
- Tyran Chappel, cornerback
- Rodney Bullard Jr., wide receiver
- Michael Richard, safety
- Conner Moore, offensive lineman
- Brennan Parachek, tight end
Game Time Decision
- Quarterback Cam Fancher
Weather Report At Spartan Stadium
For the 5p.m. PT Friday evening kickoff against Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, AccuWeather reports that the sun will set shortly after kickoff at 5:11p.m. PT. According to AccuWeather, the afternoon forecast calls for a 65 degree high with a 43 degree low in temperature, and the night forecast hits that 43 degree low.
Though the probability of rain is around a two percent, fans and the teams can expect wind coming from the south at seven miles per hour and wind gusts of 14 miles per hour; something to keep in mind for special teams plays.
Back To Basics With Uniform Colors
After three weeks of alternate color uniforms, the Ducks are going with a white "Mighty Oregon" uniform featuring their iconic yellow and green. Senior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington modeled the uniform with a yellow helmet with green shiny wings, a first to be worn with this particular combination.
Matchup History
The last time Oregon faced Michigan State was fairly recently in 2024, with the Ducks claiming a 31-10 victory at Autzen Stadium. When it comes to visiting East Lansing, the last time the Ducks made the trip to the MidWest was in 2015 for a 31-28 loss to the Spartans under former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich.
Oregon and Michigan State first played in 1979 in East Lansing, and the Ducks currently hold the historic record with a 5-3 all-time tally. It should be noted all of Oregon's losses in this series have come at East Lansing.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.