The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) work to continue their mounting potential of entering the College Football Playoff with their final road game at Spartan Stadium against the Michigan State Spartans (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten).

Entering this short week off a 31-7 dominating win against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks' continue to adapt to their roller coaster season with junior quarterback Dylan Raiola as the rest-of-the-season starter, with Raiola punching in an eye-popping 341 yards of passing, going 20-28 in the air with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plus, Oregon's defense continues performing at a high level, despite the absence of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti due to injury, with fellow senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and the cornerback corps having impressive performances against Michigan.

On the other sideline, the Spartans are wrestling with a disappointing 21-14 home loss against the Washington Huskies and a mounting injury report. While playing Washington, sophomore quarterback Alessio Milivojevic took a hit to his left arm that's pushed fifth-year senior Cam Fancher into the starting quarterback slot.

However, Michigan State's defense held the Huskies to 44 rushing yards the week prior, so something to keep an eye out for when Oregon tries to establish the run with sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. and freshman Brandon Smith.

Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

Oregon Ducks' Injury Report

Out

Jordon Davison, running back

Iverson Hooks, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Jerry Mixon, linebacker

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti walks with crutches after an injury against Ohio State the week before as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Michigan State's Injury Report

Out

Cam Edwards, running back

Devin Vaught, safety

Jordan Hall, linebacker

Alessio Milivojevic, quarterback

Marvis Parrish, running back

Jayden Savoury, tight end

Jay Coyne, fullback

Ben Roberts, defensive lineman

Tristan Comer, offensive lineman

Joe Caudill, tight end

Tyran Chappel, cornerback

Rodney Bullard Jr., wide receiver

Michael Richard, safety

Conner Moore, offensive lineman

Brennan Parachek, tight end

Game Time Decision

Quarterback Cam Fancher

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic looks on from the sideline after an injury in the first half during the third quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weather Report At Spartan Stadium

For the 5p.m. PT Friday evening kickoff against Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, AccuWeather reports that the sun will set shortly after kickoff at 5:11p.m. PT. According to AccuWeather, the afternoon forecast calls for a 65 degree high with a 43 degree low in temperature, and the night forecast hits that 43 degree low.

Though the probability of rain is around a two percent, fans and the teams can expect wind coming from the south at seven miles per hour and wind gusts of 14 miles per hour; something to keep in mind for special teams plays.

Back To Basics With Uniform Colors

After three weeks of alternate color uniforms, the Ducks are going with a white "Mighty Oregon" uniform featuring their iconic yellow and green. Senior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington modeled the uniform with a yellow helmet with green shiny wings, a first to be worn with this particular combination.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Justin Denson Jr. as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup History

The last time Oregon faced Michigan State was fairly recently in 2024, with the Ducks claiming a 31-10 victory at Autzen Stadium. When it comes to visiting East Lansing, the last time the Ducks made the trip to the MidWest was in 2015 for a 31-28 loss to the Spartans under former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich.

Oregon and Michigan State first played in 1979 in East Lansing, and the Ducks currently hold the historic record with a 5-3 all-time tally. It should be noted all of Oregon's losses in this series have come at East Lansing.

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