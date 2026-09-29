Dan Lanning Details Difference in Defensive Tackle A'Mauri Washington

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks entered the 2026 season boasting an experienced and loaded defensive line.

Yet the four-man wrecking crew of edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, plus defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington, didn't always play together.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) celebrates with defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) after a defensive play against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The unit also looked like a shell of their dominating self against Oklahoma State in a Week 2 upset loss. Then, the Ducks briefly saw USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and his offensive playmakers move the ball on them on Sept. 26.

But Washington prevented the Trojans from moving the ball consistently in Oregon's 41-27 road romp. This led to a new warning from coach Dan Lanning directed toward future Ducks opponents.

Dan Lanning's Warning Shot for Teams Defending A'Mauri Washington

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning had some memorable moments after another win in the Big Ten Conference, this time inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That included more than the recruiting sales pitch for Southern California prospects, which featured a reference to famed R&B singer Chris Brown.

He also addressed the play of the defense, highlighted by the presence of his veteran defensive tackle, Washington, which features a new 10-word warning directed toward future Ducks opponents.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was a limited a little bit in fall camp, so probably gets an unfair. . . and you guys don't know that because we don't let you come to practice, but he's growing into what player we think he can be," Lanning bluntly said to reporters postgame.

"There's no question in my mind that A'Mauri can be an absolute dominant force out there on the field for us and a weapon for us as he continues to grow and get better."

One deep dive into Washington's impact from the USC contest pinpoints how the 6-3, 320-pounder is indeed becoming quite the game-changer here.

How A'Mauri Washington Established Himself as a Game Wrecker

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC managed to pile up120 rushing yards against this Oregon front. However, the Trojans mustered only 3.6 yards per game on the ground.

Washington shooting through gaps and controlling his blocks at the line of scrimmage emerged as a big reason why. He gladly and clearly took zero issue with handling the dirty work for the rest of his teammates.

#Oregon DT A'Mauri Washington (52) had 3 run-stop tackles vs. USC last night



Routinely splitting double teams and stuffed rushing lanes pic.twitter.com/yj2SXcmcLE — Daniel Rios (@dansfilmroomm) September 27, 2026

Washington above shows strong, quick-fire hands to initiate contact with USC's interior offensive line. His powerful palms and upper body strength create enough extension to hand Washington control of the block. He then uses the power and leverage to briefly walk back his blocker, clogging running lanes in the process.

But the defensive tackle turned to hand violence too, outside of using arm extension. He displayed a fierce grab-and-rip move to free himself up and ready himself for the run stop. He split through running lanes and even delivered at least two tackles with two blockers originally latched onto him. Washington generated enough of a push as well to create quarterback pressures on Maiava and swat down one of his passes for a pass breakup.

Case for A'Mauri Washington as Big Ten First Team Selection

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington put together his first two-solo tackle evening of the 2026 season. But did that against a ranked opponent in conference play.

More games like that will spark conversations for an All-Big Ten First Team nod, especially with Oregon's schedule growing more intense following the USC win.

Washington and the Ducks will soon face a revamped UCLA team featuring an explosive ground game on Oct. 10. Oregon closes October with a suddenly intriguing battle with Northwestern, which features ex-Ducks coach Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and comes against a team that nearly knocked off Indiana.

Nov. 7 against Ohio State is the last game capable of showcasing Washington's true impact. He'll face 1,000-yard running back Bo Jackson and potential Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback Julian Sayin for that one. But as Lanning stated, Washington is starting to play his best football. Now, a scary thought for anyone trying to contain a 320-pound behemoth.

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