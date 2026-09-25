Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Final Preview and Prediction

If Oklahoma State was the wake-up call, then Portland State was the measured response as the Oregon Ducks followed their historic loss to the Cowboys with a historic performance of their own against the Vikings.

Two weeks of adjustments, lineup shuffling and soul searching come to a head on Saturday at the Coliseum when No. 20 Oregon (2-1) opens its Big Ten slate against No. 12 USC (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).

Nov. 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence blocks a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice during at 2023 game at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“This is a significant game against a really good team,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “An undefeated team.”

It’s the Ducks’ first true opportunity, against a national powerhouse, to prove that they’re closer to the team that blanked Portland State (0-4, 0-2 Big Sky) than they are to the Oregon squad that struggled against Oklahoma State (2-1).

Oregon’s Reset Offense

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon began the year ranked second in the preseason AP Poll, only to have that bubble quickly burst during the Ducks’ Week 2 visit to Stillwater where the Cowboys identified and exploited tendencies en route to a 39-31 upset win.

Oklahoma State sacked Oregon quarterback Dante Moore four times, holding the junior signal-caller to 191 passing yards, his lowest total since throwing for 112 yards at Iowa in November of 2025.

Those adjustments paid dividends as Moore threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in just one half of the Ducks’ 84-0 win over the Vikings in Week 3.

“It just shows me as a player that I have things that I need to fix,” Moore said.

The quarterback mentioned his footwork and pre-snap alignment among the mechanics he sought to improve.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore waves to fans before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, Oregon scored a touchdown on 12 of its 13 possessions, including all seven of Moore’s drives while piling up 451 total yards of offense against Portland State.

Lanning’s squad could find considerably more room against USC.

Working in the Ducks’ favor is a USC defense that surrendered 460 total yards and 35 points to Rutgers (0-3, 0-1 Big Ten), including 292 yards in the air and three touchdowns.

Despite falling short to USC by a score of 42-35, the Scarlet Knights hung 15.4 yards per completion on the Trojans’ secondary.

If the adjustments work again, Moore and the Ducks’ offense, which is averaging 49.7 points per game, could find themselves in a position to air it out against USC.

Oregon Front Looking for Signature Moment

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Aydin Breland celebrates after sacking Portland State Vikings quarterback Gabe Downing in a game at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s defensive front was not only expected to anchor the Ducks’ defense, but also rank among the best in the Big Ten and beyond.

Through three games, however, Oregon has just 10 tackles for loss (FBS No. 123) and five sacks (FBS No. 91).

“I don’t think there’s room for concern yet,” Lanning said of the defensive line. “When there’s a bunch of opportunities, and we’re not taking advantage of opportunities, I think that’s where there’s concern.”

The numbers support Lanning.

The Ducks are allowing 110.7 rushing yards, No. 65 in the FBS, and 3.6 yards per carry, yet the defense has locked teams down when it matters.

Oregon ranks No. 4 nationally in opponent third-down conversion at 22 percent (9-of-41), while its front seven has two of the team’s five interceptions, including outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, whose pick set the Ducks up at the Oklahoma State 1-yard line, and Devon Jackson, who took a Cowboys pass 96 yards for a pick-six.

Where Lanning’s level of concern sits after Saturday remains to be seen versus a USC offense averaging 175 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry. Trojans running back King Miller has posted consecutive 100-yard performances, bringing his season tally up to 338 yards at 5.3 yards per carry.

Locking up Miller first is paramount for an Oregon defensive line seeking to up its negative-yardage plays.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon enters the contest as a three-point road favorite at a 61.5 total, per BetMGM’s live board. The line moved a half-point from its -2.5 opening, while the total has dropped from its 62.5.

Comparatively, FanDuel lists Oregon at -3.5 with a -156 moneyline and USC at +130.

The Ducks’ adjustments hold against a vulnerable USC pass defense, while Dante Moore and the offense simply outrun the Trojans in a track meet.

Prediction: Oregon emerges from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a 45-35 victory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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