Dan Lanning Won't Rush Building his Staff at Oregon

The Lanning era of Oregon football has begun, but lots of pieces still need to fall into place.

The Oregon Ducks formally introduced their new head football coach Dan Lanning in an introductory press conference on Monday afternoon in Eugene.

Amongst lots of discussion about his experience and his gratitude for the opportunity to lead a program with a national championship ceiling, Lanning detailed how he wants his coaching staff to behave.

"Our staff will operate with a lunch-pail mentality," said the 35th head coach in Oregon program history.

"We'll be relentless in our pursuit of excellence, and we will be built on what we do, not what we say. Our fans and our alumni deserve a locker room that's full of players and coaches that are proud to wear green. I can promise you we will have that."

As for a timeline on hiring that staff, Lanning made no promises on when those decisions will be finalized.

"In my opinion, right is more important than fast," Lanning said. "So we're going to be right. We're going to be right in our approach when it comes to hiring staff. We're going to be right in our approach when it comes to bringing players into our program. We have to move quick and we have to be efficient, but it doesn't mean we have to make a wrong decision.

"So we have time. There's unlimited resources here at this place. There's really good people in this organization that we can lean on, and that's what you have to be willing to do is you have to delegate, find the right people to lean on. And you have to have some people that are willing to be patient and ready to hear from us. So that's where it starts."

The Georgia defensive coordinator turned Ducks head coach has been heralded as a dynamite recruiter and excellent defensive mind, with a scheme full of simulated pressures that has played a key role in the Bulldogs' dominance.

Since getting the gig, Lanning has gone full-speed-ahead while balancing preparations for the College Football Playoff.

"I'm willing to negotiate for some more hours in the day," he joked. "We're running out of hours. First off, I'll say there's tremendous support here at the University of Oregon. I'm fortunate enough that there's tremendous support there at Georgia for this approach. I feel like I owe it to our players there and excited to be a part of that process. The College Football Playoff is certainly unique.

"But, you just work [to balance both.] It's the only thing I know how to do is roll up my sleeves and work. I think we've been here and landed right around 12 yesterday, and we're going to continue to work. The first thing I said to Rob [Mullens] is how quick can you get me to the office? I want to meet these players. I want to get around our team. So that's where it starts for me. Again, I said servant leadership. That's where it starts. I owe it to our players to give them my best every single day."

In fact, he hasn't even spoken with two important people in regards to his promotion within college football.

"I still haven't called my parents to tell them I took the job at Oregon yet," he said.

Lanning expects his work ethic to be representative of the rest of his staff's commitment to making the University of Oregon a national championship contender.

"This program is staged to compete and to win championships. We won't shy from expectations. And our goal is to compete for national championships here, but I won't sit here and spend all my time talking about national championships," he said.

"We're going to be methodical in our approach. We're going to focus on the process. We're going to compete to a standard everyday, the Oregon standard. We will build on the foundation that has already been established here and we will create those championship teams."

As for if he has a list of candidates to fill out his coaching staff from his prior experience, he said he does, but that not just anyone can be a coach at Oregon.

"The list is long. There's so many people who would be a great fit here for the University of Oregon. But I also know you can't hire every single person at the University of Oregon. There's a special fit," Lanning said.

"There's a unique approach. You have to be detailed, you have to take your time to get it right.

"Yeah, I still have that list, and names have been added, names have been subtracted throughout the process of my growth as a coach. But I think you always lean on that experience in your time around people."

In recent days, Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi have been rumored as candidates for the offensive and defensive coordinator positions under Lanning.

2022 TE Andre Dollar flips from Oregon to Washington State

