2022 TE Andre Dollar Flips From Oregon to Washington State

    December 14, 2021
    2022 Tight End Andre Dollar Flips Commitment From Oregon to Washington State

    The Ducks continue to see massive attrition on the recruiting trail following the departure of Mario Cristobal.
    Dan Lanning was introduced as Oregon's new head coach on Monday in Eugene. One of his priorities, among other things like meeting players and assembling his staff is getting to work on the recruiting trail. The timing of his hire is difficult to say the least, as he's still in the midst of a college football playoff run with the Georgia Bulldogs and the early signing period kicks off on Wednesday.

    Recruits have made it clear to programs across the country: they don't have time to wait. 2022 tight end Andre Dollar flipped his commitment from Oregon to Pac-12 North foe Washington State Tuesday morning. 

    Dollar was a longstanding verbal commitment for the Ducks, committing in September of last year. The Mustang, Ok. product was the only tight end in the senior class for the Oregon staff, which has now whittled down to just 11 commits in the wake up Cristobal's departure to Miami.

    Fortunately for the Ducks, they already have a lot of talented tight ends on the roster, highlighted by freshmen Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao, as well as upperclassmen DJ Johnson and Spencer Webb.

    Lanning and his staff may have to utilize the transfer portal more than Cristobal and the previous staff due to the nature of early signing period. However, some of Oregon's commits and top targets won't be signing this week, which opens a window of opportunity for the Ducks' new staffers to come in and build a relationship.

