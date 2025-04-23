Dan Lanning's Top 3 Goals As Oregon Ducks Coach Reveal Commitment To Program
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is a master motivator. His innate ability to help others reach their goals has gone viral via the "cinematic recaps" from the Oregon football video team. Lanning's weekly themes cause many to wonder "How does he come up with these perfectly timed motifs?"
The truth is, Lanning's concepts are brainstormed ahead of the season but adjusted that week to the specific point he feels he needs to "hammer home" ahead of an opponent.
Examples include his nod to The Gladiator's "Are you not entertained?" when Oregon played at The Big House vs. Big Ten rival Michigan Wolverines and utilizing the psychological concept of Pavlov's dog to join in on the Wisconsin Badgers's Jump Around tradition and find positive momentum.
Lanning's motivation doesn't stop with these themes. He asks his players to write out their goals on their mirrors, so they can see them every day and be reminded of their mission.
Lanning has three goals written out on his own mirror.
The 39-year-old's deep understanding of leadership is a skill that aligns with his No. 1 goal as head coach of the Oregon Ducks: help others reach their dreams.
“My number one goal is to help my people reach their dreams and goals," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I wake up every morning and I feel like I've got an opportunity to live a dream. To get to be a head coach at Oregon in a place like this is so special. Now, my goal is to try to help other people recreate theirs. And get that opportunity.”
What are his other two goals?
“I want to grow my three boys into men - Caden, Kniles, and Titan," Lanning told Amaranthus. "Every day, to teach them what it means to be a championship father, championship husband, how to operate. That's a goal.”
And last but certainly not least...
“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”
Lanning's record is 35-6 since being hired on December 11, 2021, so only 81 wins to go.
Bellotti will coaching on the sidelines again in Autzen Stadium at Oregon’s annual Spring Football Game on April 26. As guest coaches, Bellotti and New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez will face off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks.
“So if he wins the spring game, does that mean he gets another win? Is it then 117 wins?” Lanning joked.
The Ducks’ winningest football coach of all time, Bellotti has a 116-55 record (1995-2008), leading Oregon to winning records in 13 of his 14 campaigns as head coach. His impressive resume is highlighted by 12 bowl appearances, coaching quarterback Joey Harrington to become a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and leading Oregon to the No. 2 ranking in the country and a Fiesta Bowl win following the 2001 season.
An Oregon fan-favorite, Bellotti was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Lanning's goal to top Bellotti's 116 wins comes as a breath of fresh air for a fan base that is tired of coaches leaving for "dream" opportunities like former coach Willie Taggart and Mario Cristobal. Lanning's dream is in Eugene and he plans to take advantage of the opportunity.
Two of the many achievements Lanning helped the Ducks reach last season are going undefeated in regular season and winning the Big Ten Conference Championship in their first season in the conference. As the 2025 NFL Draft looms, more Ducks look to live out childhood dreams to make it the NFL with much thanks to Lanning's tutelage.
Entering year four as head coach, Lanning can take another step towards his goals as the Ducks look to repeat as Big Ten champions and again contend in the College Football Playoff.