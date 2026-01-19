Dan Lanning Is Earning Admiration Far Beyond Oregon

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is admired in the sports world.

Lanning earned a rare honor in a poll from 100 sports professionals, including coaches, executives, and players. The Athletic published a list of the 40 "most admired" leaders in all of sports. The premise is intentionally vague, as people can be admired for many different reasons. The selections had to be an active coach, player or executive in 2025.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lanning made the list at No. 30, between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at No. 29 and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt at No. 31.

Lanning's inclusion on the exclusive list is notable as only three college football coaches were mentioned: Lanning, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman at No. 20 and Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti at No. 37.

Lanning’s inclusion shows his leadership is being noticed and respected well outside college football circles. Entering his fifth season as Ducks head coach, being named "most admired" in sports clearly shows his reputation is reaching far beyond Oregon.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, Lanning made headlines for his thoughts on how to better college football with scheduling changes. His comments went viral for how much sense they make, with many in agreement with the Oregon coach.

His desire is to see the college football season end on Jan. 1 every year, which would help fix the sport's calendar and decrease the long layoff between games for playoff teams with a bye.

"Every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season," Lanning said before the Orange Bowl. "Even if it means we start Week 0 or you eliminate a bye, the season ends Jan. 1, and then the portal opens, then coaches that have to move on to their next opportunities get to move to their next opportunities."

For example, in the current college football calendar, the transfer portal is open during the playoff, while coordinators are handling multiple duties after being hired as head coaches before the new year. In the case of No. 6 Ole Miss, the Rebels were without coach Lane Kiffin after he left for LSU.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Our national championship game this year is Jan. 19, and that's really hard to envision as a coach that's going out and trying to join a new program and start a staff," Lanning said. "It's hard for players to understand what continuity looks like and where they're going to be at and to manage that with visits, the portal, everything else that exists. The clear way to do that is to bump the season up and make sure these playoff games happen a lot faster."

MORE: These Two Oregon Ducks Recruits Have Fans Fired Up

MORE: Bo Nix's Postgame Moment After Breaking His Ankle Is Turning Heads

MORE: Dan Lanning's Commitment To Oregon Impacting Ducks' Recruiting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Top 40 Leaders In Sports

Here is the full list from the Athletic, of the most admired leaders in sports.

1. Steve Kerr, HC

2. Dawn Staley, HC

3. Steph Curry, PG

4. Geno Auriemma, HC

5. Andy Reid, HC

6. Sam Presti, GM

7. Emma Hayes, HC

8. Dan Campbell, HC

9. A'ja Wilson, F

10. Mike Tomlin, HC

11. Tom Izzo, HC

12. Jalen Hurts, QB

13. Pete Carroll, HC

14. Brad Stevens, PBO

15. Patrick Mahomes, QB

16. Erik Spoelstra, HC

17. Napheesa Collier, F

18. Nneka Ogwumike, F

19. Sidney Crosby, C

20. Marcus Freeman, HC

21. Aaron Judge, OF

22. Sean McVay, HC

23. Becky Hammon, HC

24. LeBron James, F

25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG

26. Ty John Harbaugh, HC

27. R.C. Buford, CEO

28. Joe Mazzulla, HC

29. Josh Allen, QB

30. Dan Lanning, HC

31. Stephen Vogt, Manager

32. A. Dave Roberts, Manager

33. Shohei Ohtani, DH/P

34. Connor McDavid, C

35. Pat Murphy, Manager

36. Andrew Friedman, PBO

37. Curt Cignetti, HC

38. Breanna Stewart, F

39. Shaka Smart, HC

T-40. Kyle Schwarber, DH

T-40. Mookie Betts, IF/OF



Dan Lanning Recognized For Leadership, Character

Earlier this year, Dan Lanning made history as the first Oregon coach to win the Stallings Award, which honors outstanding leadership, character, and achievement in college football. His success at Oregon has cemented him among the sport’s elite, built in large part on his integrity.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Stallings Award, named after former college football coach Gene Stallings, is presented annually to a head coach who exemplifies both humanitarian values and coaching excellence. Lanning, the 14th recipient, has compiled a 48‑8 record over his first four seasons, achieving double-digit wins each year.

He ranks fourth all-time in wins among Ducks head coaches and has led Oregon to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange, Fiesta, and Holiday Bowls.

Oregon is the only FBS program to win 13 games in each of the past two seasons, tying the school’s record set in 2024 and 2025.