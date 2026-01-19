Dan Lanning Is Earning Admiration Far Beyond Oregon
In this story:
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is admired in the sports world.
Lanning earned a rare honor in a poll from 100 sports professionals, including coaches, executives, and players. The Athletic published a list of the 40 "most admired" leaders in all of sports. The premise is intentionally vague, as people can be admired for many different reasons. The selections had to be an active coach, player or executive in 2025.
Lanning made the list at No. 30, between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at No. 29 and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt at No. 31.
Lanning's inclusion on the exclusive list is notable as only three college football coaches were mentioned: Lanning, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman at No. 20 and Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti at No. 37.
Lanning’s inclusion shows his leadership is being noticed and respected well outside college football circles. Entering his fifth season as Ducks head coach, being named "most admired" in sports clearly shows his reputation is reaching far beyond Oregon.
Recently, Lanning made headlines for his thoughts on how to better college football with scheduling changes. His comments went viral for how much sense they make, with many in agreement with the Oregon coach.
His desire is to see the college football season end on Jan. 1 every year, which would help fix the sport's calendar and decrease the long layoff between games for playoff teams with a bye.
"Every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season," Lanning said before the Orange Bowl. "Even if it means we start Week 0 or you eliminate a bye, the season ends Jan. 1, and then the portal opens, then coaches that have to move on to their next opportunities get to move to their next opportunities."
For example, in the current college football calendar, the transfer portal is open during the playoff, while coordinators are handling multiple duties after being hired as head coaches before the new year. In the case of No. 6 Ole Miss, the Rebels were without coach Lane Kiffin after he left for LSU.
"Our national championship game this year is Jan. 19, and that's really hard to envision as a coach that's going out and trying to join a new program and start a staff," Lanning said. "It's hard for players to understand what continuity looks like and where they're going to be at and to manage that with visits, the portal, everything else that exists. The clear way to do that is to bump the season up and make sure these playoff games happen a lot faster."
MORE: These Two Oregon Ducks Recruits Have Fans Fired Up
MORE: Bo Nix's Postgame Moment After Breaking His Ankle Is Turning Heads
MORE: Dan Lanning's Commitment To Oregon Impacting Ducks' Recruiting
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Top 40 Leaders In Sports
Here is the full list from the Athletic, of the most admired leaders in sports.
1. Steve Kerr, HC
2. Dawn Staley, HC
3. Steph Curry, PG
4. Geno Auriemma, HC
5. Andy Reid, HC
6. Sam Presti, GM
7. Emma Hayes, HC
8. Dan Campbell, HC
9. A'ja Wilson, F
10. Mike Tomlin, HC
11. Tom Izzo, HC
12. Jalen Hurts, QB
13. Pete Carroll, HC
14. Brad Stevens, PBO
15. Patrick Mahomes, QB
16. Erik Spoelstra, HC
17. Napheesa Collier, F
18. Nneka Ogwumike, F
19. Sidney Crosby, C
20. Marcus Freeman, HC
21. Aaron Judge, OF
22. Sean McVay, HC
23. Becky Hammon, HC
24. LeBron James, F
25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG
26. Ty John Harbaugh, HC
27. R.C. Buford, CEO
28. Joe Mazzulla, HC
29. Josh Allen, QB
30. Dan Lanning, HC
31. Stephen Vogt, Manager
32. A. Dave Roberts, Manager
33. Shohei Ohtani, DH/P
34. Connor McDavid, C
35. Pat Murphy, Manager
36. Andrew Friedman, PBO
37. Curt Cignetti, HC
38. Breanna Stewart, F
39. Shaka Smart, HC
T-40. Kyle Schwarber, DH
T-40. Mookie Betts, IF/OF
Dan Lanning Recognized For Leadership, Character
Earlier this year, Dan Lanning made history as the first Oregon coach to win the Stallings Award, which honors outstanding leadership, character, and achievement in college football. His success at Oregon has cemented him among the sport’s elite, built in large part on his integrity.
The Stallings Award, named after former college football coach Gene Stallings, is presented annually to a head coach who exemplifies both humanitarian values and coaching excellence. Lanning, the 14th recipient, has compiled a 48‑8 record over his first four seasons, achieving double-digit wins each year.
He ranks fourth all-time in wins among Ducks head coaches and has led Oregon to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange, Fiesta, and Holiday Bowls.
Oregon is the only FBS program to win 13 games in each of the past two seasons, tying the school’s record set in 2024 and 2025.
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus