Dan Lanning Gets Real on How Oregon Must 'Protect' Dante Moore Before Injury Return

Emotions were high at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when quarterback Dante Moore went down in the second quarter of the No. 15 Oregon Ducks 41-27 win over the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday.

It was an emotional win for an Oregon team that lost its team leader in the middle of a high-stakes game. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has had plenty to say about Moore’s injury since Saturday’s win over the Trojans at the Coliseum. On Monday, he appeared on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show about what’s next now that Moore is set to enter concussion protocol.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s one of those situations where we got to protect a player from himself. I’m sure he’s anxious to get out on the field, but wanna make sure we go through that process and make sure that he’s healthy, and Dylan’s a great example; we talk about strength in numbers, a guy being ready for his moment," Lanning said.

“To go out there and play every snap if it's needed, and a lot of times it doesn’t happen, and it happened in the game on Saturday, and he was ready for it, and he executed at a really high level and gave us an opportunity and a chance to be in the game and win,” Lanning continued.

How Oregon Ducks Responded to Dante Moore Injury

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning also credited the discipline the Ducks showed during Moore's injury, as tensions rose when USC linebacker Desman Stephens II celebrated after laying out the hit on Oregon's quarterback.

“Unbelievable discipline by them. If you think back to moments, our players there’s a couple of them foaming at the mouth. There’s some guys that are really distraught in that moment. There’s some guys who want to get into a street fight, and I thought they were unbelievably composed and handled that moment, scary moment they handled it extremely well,” Lanning said.

The discipline the Ducks showed proved to be a difference maker as backup quarterback Dylan Raiola and several other players on both sides of the ball rose to the occasion, leading the Ducks to their fifth straight win in their rivalry series against the Trojans, as Lanning moves to 3-0 over the Trojans.

Dante Moore’s Heartfelt Message

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since suffering a concussion in the Ducks' win over the Trojans, Moore took to Instagram on Monday to deliver a heartfelt message to Oregon fans and everyone who supported him since Saturday.

Moore now enters concussion protocol, and the Ducks will be cautious about his timeline for returning as the starting quarterback this season. Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Moore is expected to return this season, but there is no timeline for when.

After the win over the Trojans, the Ducks enter a much-needed bye week before returning to Eugene for a top-25 showdown against the undefeated No. 23 UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10 at Autzen Stadium, who are 4-0 under new coach Bob Chesney.

The Ducks and Bruins will kick off at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. Oregon has won five straight games against its former Pac-12 foe, UCLA, a streak that dates back to 2018.

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