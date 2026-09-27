USC Announces Disciplinary Action For Desman Stephens II For Dante Moore Hit

After quarterback Dante Moore suffered a concussion from a brutal hit in the No. 15 Oregon Ducks 41-27 win over the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC’s football program has taken action on the player who made the hit and his conduct on the play.

On Sunday, USC announced linebacker Desman Stephens II's suspension for one game. Stephens will miss the Trojans' Week 5 home matchup at the Coliseum against the Washington Huskies. Here’s what Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and Stephens said in statements on Sunday.

USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Statement

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character. He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions, and will learn from this. The entire Trojans Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

Desman Stephens II Statement

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton shoves off USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game. Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable.

"Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.

"I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family, and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Latest Dante Moore Update

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Moore's condition after Saturday’s Ducks win, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Moore isn’t believed to have sustained any additional injuries from his concussion. Moore will go through concussion protocol and is expected back at some point.

This is a positive update for the Ducks as any serious injury beyond the concussion was avoided. Following the win over the Trojans, the Ducks will enter a bye week before returning to Autzen Stadium to face coach Bob Chesney and the undefeated No. 23 UCLA Bruins.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether Moore returns for the matchup against the Bruins remains to be seen, but if he doesn't play, the Ducks will again hand the keys to quarterback Dylan Raiola, who impressed in the win over the Trojans.

Raiola finished with 289 yards passing and two touchdowns on 19-of-25 passes as the Ducks earned their fifth straight victory in their rivalry series against the Trojans. Oregon coach Dan Lanning also remains undefeated against the Trojans, moving to 3-0 with Saturday’s win.

The kickoff time for the Ducks matchup against the Bruins on Oct. 10 has yet to be announced as Oregon looks to earn its sixth straight win over UCLA.

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