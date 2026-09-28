Dante Moore Delivers Heartfelt Message to Ducks Fans After Injury

For the first time since suffering a concussion in the No. 15 Oregon Ducks 41-27 win over the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, quarterback Dante Moore has spoken about his injury.

On Monday, Moore posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram thanking his teammates, the Oregon community, and the college football world for their support since Saturday’s game against the Trojans.

Dante Moore’s Message

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“To my team, the community, and to the World, thank you," Moore wrote on Instagram. "These past two days have been very difficult, but through all of your prayers, I have made progress. There’s times I question myself and the Lord and say Why now? But I quickly remember Jeremiah 29:11: ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ I can only worry about today and making sure I give today its full attention. I’ll be back soon. Go Ducks!"

Latest Injury Update On Dante Moore

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, the Ducks received encouraging news about their star quarterback from Oregon coach Dan Lanning. After suffering a concussion in Saturday night’s road win over the Trojans, Moore’s MRI and CT scans came back clean, and he didn’t suffer any additional injuries.

Lanning also mentioned that Oregon plans to move forward with caution regarding Moore’s future this season as he enters concussion protocol and the Ducks head into a bye week after their thrilling win over the Trojans. Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Moore is expected to return this season, giving Oregon fans hope regarding his future and the Ducks' goals.

Lanning and the Ducks football program also praised the medical staff at USC and LA General County Hospital for their care of Moore after his injury. Here’s a look at Lanning’s full statement below.

Before his injury, Moore had thrown for 926 yards and nine touchdowns with a 69.7 percent completion percentage in four games. Moore opted to return to Oregon this season and forgo the 2026 NFL Draft to lead the Ducks to a national championship, an accomplishment that can still be achieved this season when he returns from injury

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) looks to throw a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Moore recovers, the Ducks are expected to start backup quarterback Dylan Raiola as they prepare for a top-25 showdown against the No. 23 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 10 after Oregon’s bye week.

Raiola impressed after entering the game following Moore’s departure, guiding the Ducks to victory over the Trojans with 289 passing yards and two touchdowns, while completing 76 percent of his passes.

The Ducks and Bruins will kick off at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. Oregon has won five straight games against the Bruins and looks to extend that streak over a UCLA team that has proven to be among the most underrated teams in the country this season under new coach Bob Chesney.

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