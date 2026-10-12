Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Kickoff Time Gets Schedule Update

The Oregon Ducks are suffering the consequences of their 17-15 home loss to the No. 12 UCLA Bruins, as for the first time in four seasons, coach Dan Lanning’s group is ranked outside of the AP Top 25.

It’s an unfortunate reality for the Ducks, who began the season with national championship expectations and a No. 2 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. The Ducks hope to return to the rankings by the time they hit the road again to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs off at halftime as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two potential kickoff times were officially revealed for the Ducks' road matchup against the Fighting Illini on Monday. Here's a look at those details. The official time and network will be decided after the conclusion of Week 7 games on Oct. 17.

Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Kickoff Time, How to Watch

Date: Oct. 24

Location: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Kickoff: 12 p.m. PT or 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: TBA

Oregon Ducks Face Second Big Ten Road Opponent

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) tries to evade Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (4) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' matchup against the Fighting Illini will be their second Big Ten road matchup of the season after beating the No. 19 USC Trojans 41-27 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26.

While this season has provided some shocking results for the Ducks, this road matchup against the Fighting Illini is one Oregon should be heavily favored in as they hope to be 4-2 after a home win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17.

Following a thrilling 38-37 overtime road win over the Michigan State Spartans, the Fighting Illini are 3-3 and 1-2 in Big Ten play, with their two losses coming to the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola passes off the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Fighting Illini will have a bye week before hosting the Ducks at Memorial Stadium. Since the Ducks joined the Big Ten in 2024, they have played the Fighting Illini once. The last meeting between the Ducks and the Fighting Illini came on Oct. 26, 2024, at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won that game 38-9.

In that win, former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 291 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on 18-of-26 passing. Former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson, who has had a promising start to his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recorded six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in the 2024 win over the Fighting Illini.

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Chances Crumbling

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' chances to reach the CFP crumbled following their 17-15 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. With the loss, the Ducks now have a 9.8 percent chance of making the CFP, per ESPN’s Power Index.

To make the CFP, the Ducks essentially need to win out to make the CFP, something that at the beginning of the season felt unimaginable, but it’s Oregon’s current reality. That rally starts Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Ducks currently have two remaining ranked opponents on their schedule, which include games against the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (Oct. 31) and the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7). Ohio State will be the Ducks' toughest test in their path to win out and earn their case to sneak into the 12-team CFP bracket. A loss to the Buckeyes or anyone else denies the Ducks those opportunities.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.