Dan Lanning Reveals How Oregon Quarterback Brock Thomas Earned Backup Role

In his weekly press conference previewing the Oregon Ducks' game against the Wisconsin Badgers, coach Dan Lanning chatted about the competition for backup quarterback between Luke Moga, Austin Novosad, and Brock Thomas.

Ally Osborne

Combat Duck Brock Thomas drops back to pass during the first half at the Spring Game.
Combat Duck Brock Thomas drops back to pass during the first half at the Spring Game. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Halfway into the third quarter of the No. 6 Oregon Ducks' matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, fans might've felt a sense of intrigue as freshman quarterback Brock Thomas came into the game to take over for starter Dante Moore.

What's particularly interesting about Thomas' stint against the Scarlet Knights (3-4 in passing for 45 yards), is that it was the freshman's fourth game for the Ducks, meaning Thomas burns his redshirt if he appears in another game in 2025.

During his weekly press conference previewing the Ducks' upcoming Grateful Dead themed home game against Wisconsin, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke as to Thomas' viability as a backup quarterback.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, left, and quarterback Brock Thomas celebrate as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mig
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, left, and quarterback Brock Thomas celebrate as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Rent is Due," And Brock Thomas Paid

"Over time he's just done a really good job in practice," Lanning said of Thomas. "He's operated well. [Austin Novosad and Luke Moga] have done a really good job as well, but there's not necessarily anything that Brock hasn't done to earn those reps. He's earned them in practice. We talk about rent is due in football every single week, and he's been a guy who's been paying rent and doing what he's supposed to do."

So far in the 2025 season, Thomas clocked in a 5-9 for passing with a total of 59 yards to show from his efforts. Like most young quarterbacks getting game reps, Thomas is inserted into the game to mostly hand-off to the running backs and get used to being in the pocket with opposing pressure.

Combat Duck Brock Thomas drops back to pass during the first half at the Spring Game.
Combat Duck Brock Thomas drops back to pass during the first half at the Spring Game. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What About Novosad and Moga?

Though Thomas was more than serviceable to finish the game for the Ducks after Moore's second-highest accuracy game of the season with four touchdowns, Duck fans might wonder why second and third string quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Luke Moga aren't getting the same game reps.

Novosad might be an easier answer than Moga, as the expected second-up freshman quarterback suffered a lat injury during practice leading up to the Oklahoma State game, and missed the games against the Cowboys and Northwestern.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) drops back to throw a pass during the second
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) drops back to throw a pass during the second half against Montana State Bobcats defensive end Zac Crews (36) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning previously said Novosad was able to practice with the Ducks, but was being held off the field during gametime for precautionary reasons.

As for Moga, the other freshman quarterback, he's been seen in Oregon's first three games but has also seen limited game time.

Both quarterbacks already used redshirts, so their limited playing time contributes towards their eligibility unless they get a medical redshirt for an injury.

Oregon quarterback Luke Moga carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen
Oregon quarterback Luke Moga carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Lanning, Practice Makes Perfect (and Decides Who He Picks)

When asked once again about Thomas' role with the Ducks, Lanning pushed that the Sheldon High School alumni (Eugene, Oregon based high school) and walk-on paid his dues in full to see the field as Moore's backup.

"But just like I just said, rent is due every single day," Lanning said. "These guys earn it in practice. We don't care about your status, the stars, that part doesn't matter. You earn reps through what you do in practice. We've had a lot of guys who've done that. Brock has done a really good job. Luke and Austin have done a really good job. We feel like those guys can go win for us as well, and who knows, that role might change in the future, right? But right now, Brock has earned those opportunities in practice." 

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

ALLY OSBORNE

