Dan Lanning Makes New Addition to Coaching Staff

REPORT: Dan Lanning Adds Greg Jones to New Coaching Staff at Oregon

Lanning goes back to his roots in Missouri for his latest hire.

It looks like Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning has made another new hire. Greg Jones is the newest name to join Lanning's staff in Eugene.

Jones spent the last five years as the Head Coach at Liberty North (Liberty, MO) High school. 

It's not clear yet what role Jones will fill on the Oregon staff, but due to the timing of the hire it's likely an analyst or quality control position of some sort.

This hire means Oregon's head coach has leaned on his roots in Missouri, going to Liberty, a suburb of Lanning's native Kansas City. The move makes sense from a recruiting standpoint as well, seeing that the Ducks have pushed for a stronger presence in Missouri of late. Freshman cornerback Dontae Manning is the biggest name out of the state to make his way to Eugene.

In the 2022 recruiting class Oregon was in it until the very end for Kevin Coleman, a five-star wide receiver out of St. Louis. He ended up at Jackson State, but the Ducks are after more talent in the state such as 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo from St. Louis University High School.

The hire has not been officially confirmed by the University of Oregon.

