Dan Lanning Gets Multiple Laughs Out Of Curt Cignetti Before Peach Bowl
In this story:
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti held a virtual joint press conference on Saturday, and the mutual respect between both coaches could not have been more clear. Despite facing each other in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game in less than a week, their mood seemed light, and Lanning even made Cignetti laugh a few times.
Dan Lanning's Jokes
Lanning and Cignetti were asked about the changes to Oregon's defense after the Ducks shut out Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, and the Indiana coach spoke about being distracted from Oregon prep by transfer portal visitors:
"Well, I'll be honest with you. I'm seeing some different things, some different techniques, but also, with the college football calendar the way it is, we have 13 portal guys on campus right now. So from 10:00 till 2:00 my Oregon prep got cut a little bit short. So I'm going to pick up on that later this evening," Cignetti said.
"Yeah. And just to build off that sentiment first, I'll tell you, Coach Cignetti, keep focusing on those portal guys," Lanning responded. "We're going through the same thing here. Sorry, I did a breakfast with some recruits this morning. It is what it is. Right?"
Lanning's joke got a laugh out of Cignetti, and it wasn't the last time.
Later in the press conference, Lanning was asked about the Ducks' depth at defensive back with a number of players entering the portal in the middle of the CFP. Lanning responded sarcastically, getting another chuckle out of Cignetti.
"Yeah, I'm probably going to play it, James. But if I'm not able to go, we'll put one of the other coaches out there," Lanning said.
MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch
MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Over the course of the 30-minute press conference, the two coaches seemed to agree with each other on multiple topics like the growth of both teams since their original matchup, the effects of college football calendar, and the impact of legendary coach Nick Saban.
In addition, the two coaches didn't care to speak much about the travel that their respective teams are undertaking in the CFP. Near the end of the 30 minutes, Lanning was asked how difficult changing time zones is for his athletes, and his blunt response made Cignetti laugh.
"It's not bad," Lanning said.
In fact, the Indiana coach followed the Oregon coach's lead:
"I'll echo that sentiment," Cignetti said.
Mutual Respect Between Curt Cignetti and Dan Lanning
Both Lanning and Cignetti have been quick to praise each other and each other's teams, with Cignetti even calling Lanning a "young superstar" in the college football coaching world.
"Playing a great opponent, Oregon, Coach Lanning. I said so before when we played earlier in the year, one of the young superstars in the coaching profession. I think they're 26 and 2 the last two years. And really an excellent football team, offense, defense and special teams. Do a great job of coaching. Will be a big challenge," Cignetti said as part of his opening statement.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.