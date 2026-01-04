Dan Lanning Gets Multiple Laughs Out Of Curt Cignetti Before Peach Bowl

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti held a virtual joint press conference on Saturday, and the mutual respect between both coaches could not have been more clear. Despite facing each other in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game in less than a week, their mood seemed light, and Lanning even made Cignetti laugh a few times.

Dan Lanning's Jokes

Lanning and Cignetti were asked about the changes to Oregon's defense after the Ducks shut out Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, and the Indiana coach spoke about being distracted from Oregon prep by transfer portal visitors:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, I'll be honest with you. I'm seeing some different things, some different techniques, but also, with the college football calendar the way it is, we have 13 portal guys on campus right now. So from 10:00 till 2:00 my Oregon prep got cut a little bit short. So I'm going to pick up on that later this evening," Cignetti said.

"Yeah. And just to build off that sentiment first, I'll tell you, Coach Cignetti, keep focusing on those portal guys," Lanning responded. "We're going through the same thing here. Sorry, I did a breakfast with some recruits this morning. It is what it is. Right?"

Lanning's joke got a laugh out of Cignetti, and it wasn't the last time.

Later in the press conference, Lanning was asked about the Ducks' depth at defensive back with a number of players entering the portal in the middle of the CFP. Lanning responded sarcastically, getting another chuckle out of Cignetti.

"Yeah, I'm probably going to play it, James. But if I'm not able to go, we'll put one of the other coaches out there," Lanning said.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning got Curt Cignetti to laugh a couple of times on today's Peach Bowl media call😆#GoDucks | #NeverDaunted pic.twitter.com/vEsu0GxOSb — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) January 4, 2026

Over the course of the 30-minute press conference, the two coaches seemed to agree with each other on multiple topics like the growth of both teams since their original matchup, the effects of college football calendar, and the impact of legendary coach Nick Saban.

In addition, the two coaches didn't care to speak much about the travel that their respective teams are undertaking in the CFP. Near the end of the 30 minutes, Lanning was asked how difficult changing time zones is for his athletes, and his blunt response made Cignetti laugh.

"It's not bad," Lanning said.

In fact, the Indiana coach followed the Oregon coach's lead:

"I'll echo that sentiment," Cignetti said.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mutual Respect Between Curt Cignetti and Dan Lanning

Both Lanning and Cignetti have been quick to praise each other and each other's teams, with Cignetti even calling Lanning a "young superstar" in the college football coaching world.

"Playing a great opponent, Oregon, Coach Lanning. I said so before when we played earlier in the year, one of the young superstars in the coaching profession. I think they're 26 and 2 the last two years. And really an excellent football team, offense, defense and special teams. Do a great job of coaching. Will be a big challenge," Cignetti said as part of his opening statement.