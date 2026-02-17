Oregon Left Tackle Isaiah World Receives Injury Update Before NFL Combine
In this story:
Oregon Ducks left tackle Isaiah World suffered a torn ACL during the College Football Playoff in Oregon's matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinals, per a report from The Athletic's Dane Brugler. He was noticeably absent from the second half of the Ducks loss to Indiana, and World withdrew from the Senior Bowl earlier in January.
World was recently invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, one of nine former Ducks to receive an invite, but the left tackle will not be participating as he recovers from surgery. His NFL Draft stock likely takes a hit because of the knee injury combined with the timing, but World still figures to be selected at some point in the draft.
Isaiah World's Oregon Ducks Career
He arrived at Oregon by way of Nevada, and World spent his final collegiate season with the Ducks and offensive line coach A'lique Terry. World was one of three starting offensive linemen that Oregon landed out of the transfer portal before the 2025 season (Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey), and World entered the program with the highest expectations.
Rated as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 transfer offensive tackle in the portal by 247Sports, World's ranking suggested a first-round talent was on its way to Eugene. The only transfer ranked higher than World was now-UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, per 247Sports. World came in and started at left tackle for Oregon, protecting the blind side of Ducks quarterback Dante Moore admirably.
Where he lands in the draft remains to be seen, and his ACL injury certainly doesn't help his stock. However, World proved his toughness during his one season in Eugene under Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking
MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dan Lanning on Isaiah World's Toughness
The only game that World did not start for Oregon was against USC, and World's status was in jeopardy thanks to an ankle injury suffered the previous week against Minnesota. World still played for the Ducks against the Trojans, and Lanning praised the left tackle for his toughness after the November matchup:
“(Isaiah) World rolled his ankle in the very first play of last game and played the entire game that tells you a little bit about his toughness, but it was severe enough that we felt like he was pretty limited today. Coming in and felt like he could go at moments, but Fox (Crader) was ready, and certainly not to watch the film and evaluate it, but thought he did some really good things today," Lanning said in November.
As mentioned by Lanning, Oregon offensive tackle Fox Crader is expected to fill in for World with the Ducks. As for World, his NFL journey will start with an uphill climb as he also rehabs a torn ACL.
Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon could climb into the first round of the NFL Draft, but a majority of Ducks will hear their names called between the fourth and seventh rounds. Will World be among them?
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.