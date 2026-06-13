Three Offensive Position Groups That Will Determine Oregon's Success

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with one of the most talented offenses in the country.

Under new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, the Ducks' offense looks to continue to thrive as they go all in to win their first national championship in program history. With the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, there is much for Oregon fans to be excited about.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon offense is deep with several stars at multiple positions that can be a threat to opposing defenses. Ahead of the 2026 season, here’s a look at the deepest position groups on Oregon’s offense.

Wide Receiver

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's wide receiver group enters the 2026 season with the potential to be among the most talented in the country. After missing the entire 2025 season with a knee injury, wide receiver Evan Stewart returns looking for a bounce-back year.

Stewart’s performance in a talented Ducks wide receiver room could dictate Oregon’s direction as a national championship contender entering next season. Other wide receivers who round out a talented group for the Ducks include Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks.

Moore will have several options he can rely on offensively next season, one of the many reasons why Oregon’s offense is considered one of the most dangerous in college football entering the 2026 season.

Offensive Line

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last two seasons, it's been Oregon’s offensive line that has played a major role in leading the Ducks to consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. Despite Oregon losing key pieces on its offensive line to the NFL this offseason, including Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World, the group remains stacked entering the 2026 season.

Oregon returns several players on the offensive line, including center Iapani Laloulu and offensive guard Dave Iuli. Fox Crader, Douglas Utu, and Yale transfer Michael Bennett are notable projected starters on Oregon’s offensive line.

The Ducks also have a young star in the making arriving on their offensive line with five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho, who is rated as the No. 11 recruit nationally in the 2026 recruiting class and No. 1 offensive lineman, per 247Sports.

Running Backs

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Even with the departure of leading rusher Noah Whittington, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, the Ducks' running back room looks stacked heading into the 2026 season.

Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. return as key pieces for Oregon’s running back room entering the 2026 season. Davison and Hill Jr. look to be a duo at running back for Oregon this season, as last year the two combined for 1,496 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Joining Davison and Hill Jr. in the running back room next season is Colorado transfer Simeon Price, who looks to earn key reps as the Ducks' third rusher. In his four seasons with three different schools, Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, and Colorado, Price has rushed for 470 yards and two touchdowns. What type of impact will he have with the Ducks this season?

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