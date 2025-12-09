Oregon Battling Alabama, Ohio State for Four-Star Safety Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are one of the final eight teams in the running for four-star safety recruit Myles Bake, a member of the class of 2027. With programs like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and more recruiting powerhouses being included in Baker's top eight, the Ducks might have their work cut out for them.

Myles Baker Down To Eight Schools

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Myles Baker has trimmed the schools he is choosing between to these eight:



-Oregon Ducks

-Alabama Crimson Tide

-LSU Tigers

-Arizona State Sun Devils

-Michigan Wolverines

-Ohio State Buckeyes

-Ole Miss Rebels

-Texas A&M Aggies

Baker spoke to On3 about his recruitment, and revealed which schools have been recruiting him the hardest.

“I would say the schools that recruiting me the hardest right now are Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Bama, and Ole Miss,” Baker told On3. “There has been some changes on the coaching staffs recently so I’m working through that as well."

Interestingly, the USC Trojans did not make the final list for Baker. Under coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans have made California recruiting a priority. Baker's interest level in USC remains to be seen, but the Trojans should always be considered a threat in any recruitment of any local prospect.

Departure of Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi

Being on the defensive side of the ball, a part of Baker’s recruitment is the relationship with the defensive coordinator. Earlier this week, Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi accepted the head coaching job for the California Golden Bears.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

It will be interesting to see how Lupoi leaving for the California Golden Bears head coaching job will affect things for Baker. Lupoi's defense since he got to Oregon in 2022 on coach Dan Lanning's staff has been elite. The 2025 unit might be his best defensive squad in his time at Oregon.

As for a commitment decision date, Baker revealed to On3 that he would like to decide in the spring of 2026 before his senior season at Sierra Canyon starts next fall. Known as a powerhouse program in Southern California high school football, the Ducks did not land any recruits from Sierra Canyon in the class of 2026. Will Baker join the Ducks in the class of 2027?

Myles Baker Player Profile

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Myles Baker is a 6-1, 185 pound safety out of Chatsworth, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 25 safety in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports. In addition to playing football, Baker is also on the basketball team during the winter.

The Ducks have the No. 3 ranked 2026 recruiting class per On3 thanks in part to an early start by Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff. Could an early commitment from Baker jumpstart Oregon's recruiting efforts in the class of 2027?

