Why Injuries Are Biggest Question Mark For Oregon's Playoff Run

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20. With an 11-1 record during the regular season, the Ducks are looking to make a playoff run and win their first national championship in school history.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks team has the talent to make a run at the national championship. The biggest question mark, however, in the Ducks' ability to reach that goal is the health and availability of their two-star wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr.

Oregon's top returning receiver from 2024, Evan Stewart, has not played yet this season. Despite rumors that he might try to return from his knee injury and make his season debut in the playoff, there is no concrete intel that says he will play this season.

How Oregon Has Performed Without Moore and Bryant Jr.

Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have both been sidelined with injuries since the Ducks' 18-16 win over the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8. The status for both Moore and Bryant Jr. for Oregon’s first-round home playoff matchup against James Madison is still unclear. Many are optimistic, however, that both receivers will return at some point in the CFP.

During their absence in the last four games, wide receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq have stepped up for the Ducks. Benson and Sadiq proved to be difference makers in Oregon’s pivotal wins to close out the regular season against the No. 16 USC Trojans (Nov. 22) at home and on the road against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies (Nov. 29).

Benson leads the Ducks in receiving with 31 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns for Oregon this season. Sadiq has proven to be one of the best tight ends in college football throughout the season, as he leads the Ducks in receiving touchdowns with eight, along with 40 receptions for 490 yards.

Why Oregon Being At Full Strength Is Crucial For College Football Playoff Run

While both Benson and Sadiq have had a major impact on the Ducks' success this season and will need to continue to, the Ducks will likely need Moore and Bryant Jr. back if they hope to make a run at a national championship.

Moore and Bryant Jr. potentially being sidelined against James Madison shouldn’t affect the Ducks, as they are overwhelming favorites to advance. Their contributions on offense, however, will be needed in the Orange Bowl against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Before their injuries, Moore and Bryant Jr. combined for 742 yards and seven touchdowns. Moving forward, the Ducks will continue to game plan with the possibility that Moore and Bryant Jr. may not be available. This will mean continuing to rely on Sadiq and Benson, as well as Oregon’s dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordan Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr.

The running back trio for the Ducks has been a challenge for opposing teams to defend, and the group could be Oregon’s biggest x-factor towards a playoff run. This season, the trio has combined for 1,790 yards and 23 touchdowns. Oregon’s first round CFP matchup against James Madison at Autzen Stadium is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Dec. 20 with the game broadcast on TNT, HBO MAX, and TRUTV.

