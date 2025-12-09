Oregon's Breakout Freshman Emerges As Potential X-Factor For The Playoff

The Oregon Ducks got great news on Sunday morning when the College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings and the brackets were set. The Ducks, after an 11-1 regular season, received the No. 5 overall seed and will host the Sun Belt Champion James Madison Dukes in the first round at Autzen.

While the Ducks are the biggest betting favorites of the opening weekend of the CFP, Oregon will still need a slew of players to step up and make plays to leave with a win. Remember the Boise State and Idaho games last season? Who will step up and help the Ducks move forward?

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (32) leaps for a tackle during the second half against Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Instant Impact

Enter standout freshman linebacker Nasir Wyatt. Wyatt has only played in five games this season, but he’s been unleashed the past month and has turned into a major contributor, especially in the Ducks' pass rush, where the young, wiry EDGE player really shines with his opportunities.

Wyatt has already totaled eight tackles, two sacks, and double-digit quarterback pressures. Even when the plays don’t show up on the stat sheet, Wyatt is around the ball and being a disruptive force on the field. Future NFL players Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are the biggest names right now, but Wyatt is the heir apparent.

Favorable Matchup/Belief Of Veterans

While James Madison is a great team, Wyatt will have the opportunity to wreak havoc against their offensive tackles in one-on-one situations. As the Ducks build into this playoff run and into the future, the development and production of Wyatt will be an integral part of the future of the program.

"I don't want to make any predictions, but Nas Wyatt, he's relentless, and he'll probably find some way to get out there on the field…He's fast as heck. The speed is insane. Not just straightline, but side-to-side and bending. You can't really teach the stuff that he does," Uiagalelei said before the season.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uiagalelei was unequivocally correct about his young counterpart. The freshman has not only worked his way onto the field, but showcases an explosive first step off the ball and freakish bend off the corner. Couple those natural traits with a relentless motor, and you have the star in the making that is Nasir Wyatt.

If Oregon advances past James Madison, the Ducks will face No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The Red Raiders defense is one of the best units in the country, meaning Oregon's defense will have to do its part to keep Texas Tech's offense off the board. If the Ducks make it there, Wyatt could be key for Oregon's CFP run.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How many chances he gets remains to be seen, but the twitchy athlete has the opportunity to stamp himself as the X-factor for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

