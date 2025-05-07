Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
DALLAS - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning beamed with pride and gratitude as he received the prestigious Stallings Award for humanitarianism at the Dallas Country Club on Tuesday evening.
"I'm so honored to be here tonight," Lanning said. "I always feel like when you get an opportunity to be a part of awards like this, this isn't my award. This is Sauphia's. This is our team's. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the players in Oregon, for the people I get to work with every single day. Certainly grateful for that."
The Stallings award is unique in it's the only coach-selected honor in a recognition of peers. Two of the previous winners of the award, former Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown and former TCU coach Gary Patterson attended and celebrated Lanning's achievements.
"(Lanning) has great charisma," Patterson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "For his age, too, I think he's got an old soul because of his background of everything him and his wife have gone through... Not everybody who wins, you want to root for. But in Dan's case, he's a guy where you really wanna root for. I think that's what makes him special."
"Everybody inside of the business knows who the best coaches are, who the good people are, and Coach Lanning fits both those categories," Patterson continued.
Lanning made history to become the first Oregon coach to win the Stallings Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership, character and achievement in college football.
Lanning's success at Oregon is cementing him among the best in college football with much thanks to his integrity and ability to inspire on the football field and in the community.
"We (coaches) all know who does it right, who doesn't and who gives back," Brown told Amaranthus. "(Lanning) is very confident. He's got high energy. He's never met a stranger. And he seems to be the same every day, regardless of how low everybody gets. He's also worked for Todd Graham, Nick Saban, and Kirby Smart. And those were all great programs. So he learned a lot about what he wanted to do when he had his own program."
Lanning has put his stamp on the Oregon program, on and off the field.
"As proud as I am of what we've been able to accomplish on the field at Oregon... I'm just as proud of the work that we've done off the field."
Lanning has poured into a community service program at Oregon called 'Ducks Do More' totaling more than 3,000 hours over the last few years. He and the Ducks football team have built and delivered more than 600 beds for kids in the community who don't have beds.
"I'm talking about the players cutting the wood, screwing the beds together... You want to be humble real quick, deliver a bed and put it together for somebody who's been sleeping on the floor or on top of their clothes."
The 39-year-old Lanning continued to reflect on his career and count his blessings. By his side in Dallas was his wife, Sauphia, who completed treatment for bone cancer in 2017. Sauphia’s cancer was osteosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
"I also definitely want to take an opportunity to thank my wife, Sauphia. We met at Outback Steakhouse... We've been married now 15 years, together for 20, right over the Bloomin' Onions where we met. And she actually just celebrated eight years cancer-free. Thank you for kicking butt and doing an unbelievable job."
Sauphia fought and beat cancer, forever inspiring her family along the way.
"It took probably Sauphia going through some hardship for me to realize this is, but for about 15 weekends a year I either get to make a lot of people really happy or really upset. Probably what I realized more than that is we get an opportunity every single day to make somebody feel special, somebody feel happy. I will always measure myself on the impact that I can have on other people outside of winning a football game."
Eugene has become home for Dan, Sauphia and their three boys Caden, Kniles, and Titan. What does Eugene mean to Lanning?
"Everything," Lanning told Amaranthus. "It is one of the things I didn't know when I got to Eugene, and I've absolutely fallen in love with it. That's become really special. We wanted to find a place where not only we could coach, but an opportunity to compete to win, and we could raise our kids. And we totally love it. Not just the people, but the topography."
Lanning said his family loves taking advantage of the proximity to the coast, mountains and often hikes Spencer's Butte.
The ceremony was star-studded, attended by former college football coach Gene Stallings and NFL legend Roger Staubach. It was also sentimental, as the award pays tribute to Gene's son Johnny, who had Down syndrome and inspired many with his ability to make a difference.
The proceeds from the event benefited The Ashford Rise School at The Moody Family YMCA, whose mission is to provide the highest quality education and therapy to preschool children with and without developmental disabilities.
"Now I realize my selfish ambition early has really been humbled by the opportunity that we have as coaches and people in this room to influence others and help others," Lanning said.
Past recipients of the award also include Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, and more.
Lanning's ability to connect with his players stands out.
Former Oregon receiver Tez Johnson, who was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL Draft, gave an inside look into how Lanning's competitive edge and transparency leads the team.
"Every game day, we are ready to run through a brick wall for that man," Johnson said about Lanning. "Because he's going to give you all that he's got. He will give you a hundred percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life."
Lanning is fresh off leading the Ducks to a Big Ten championship in their inaugural year in the conference. Lanning and the Ducks achieved the first 13-0 start in program history, earning the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and a berth in the Rose Bowl.
He's not taking the foot off the gas.
In three seasons as Oregon's head coach, Lanning has led the Ducks to three straight double-digit win seasons with wins in the Holiday Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl. Lanning is 35-6 at Oregon, ranking third among active head coaches in both wins and winning percentage during that time.
Entering year four as head coach, Lanning can take another step towards his goals as the Ducks look to repeat as Big Ten champions and again contend in the College Football Playoff.