Marcus Mariota's NFL Journey Since Being The No. 2 Pick Out Of Oregon
After becoming the first and only Heisman Trophy winner in Oregon history, quarterback Marcus Mariota entered the NFL with massive expectations as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. His career since then has included several stops, starting opportunities and a unique path that still connects back to the Ducks.
Now that Mariota has re-signed with the Washington Commanders on a one year deal, it's a perfect time to look back a the 11-year NFL veteran's journey.
Marcus Mariota's NFL Journey
2015 - 2019: Tennessee Titans
Immensely popular as one of the most decorated college quarterbacks, Mariota had the best-selling NFL jersey in the league ahead of the 2015 NFL season, beating out No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and even Tom Brady (New England Patriots.)
Mariota immediately became Tennessee's franchise quarterback and had an impressive rookie debut with four touchdown passes in the first hald of his first NFL game, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to do so. His best season came in 2016 when he finished with a career-high 3,426 passing yards with 26 touchdowns. In 2017, he helped lead the Titans to their first NFL playoff win (over the Kansas City Chiefs) sine 2003.
2020 - 2021: Las Vegas Raiders
Mariota signed with the Raiders on a two-year deal as a backup quarterback behind Derek Carr. Although he did not start regularly and battled through multiple injured reserve stints, he delivered one of the most memorable performances of his Raiders tenure during a 2020 Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 226 yards and rushing for 88 yards.
2022: Atlanta Falcons
After signing a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, Mariota reunited with former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta and opened the 2022 season as the Falcons' starting quarterback.
In the 2022 season, Mariota appeared in 13 games, throwing for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and a career-high 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns before the team transitioned to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder late in the season.
2023: Philadelphia Eagles
Mariota signed a one year deal to join the Eagles as the backup to Jalen Hurts. His role was primarily as a veteran reserve and he appeared in three games.
2024 - Present
Mariota found a home in the NFL with the Washington Commanders as he provided significant mentorship to 2024 NFL offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels. The 2024 season captured some magic, as Washington shattered expectations with a playoff run to the NFC Championship game.
In 2025, Mariota played in 11 games and started eight in place for the injured Daniels. He finished with 1,695 passing yards.
In total, Mariota has started 82 games in his long NFL career, throwing for 17,879 yards, 107 touchdowns and 62 interceptions. He also has rushed for 2,453 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Marcus Mariota's Foundation Gives Back To Eugene
Mariota, along with his foundation, Motiv8 Foundation, has positively supported the Eugene community and beyond with his initiatives that support children, communities, homeless and those in need. The foundation has partnered with local organizations such as Sweet Cheeks Winery and the Boys & Girls Club.
Mariota is a prime example of the saying, "Once a Duck, always a Duck." He often spends his offseason in Eugene and has stayed impressively connected to the Oregon community.
His Duck legacy is deeply rooted. Last November, Mariota was recognized for his induction into Oregon's Sports Hall of Fame in Autzen Stadium and he was also the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's "College GameDay." Oregon players and coaches on the sidelines wore sweatshirts emblazoned with "Ohana" in honor of his Hawaiian heritage.
Mariota has also made an undeniable impact on his home state as the first Hawaii-born athlete to win the Heisman Trophy.
Mariota attended Saint Louis School in Honolulu, where he was a two-sport star in football and track. He has inspired countless athletes from Hawaii, including former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is also from Hawaii and currently playing for the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel received permission from Mariota to wear No. 8, and the two Ducks quarterbacks from Hawai'i have built a special relationship.
Mariota famously wore No. 8 while at Oregon, and the number signifies eight main islands of Hawai'i.
Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation's goals are to provide positive educational and athletic outlets for kids, distribute food and supplies to the homeless and others in need and give back to communities, including those that shaped Marcus’ personal journey. The website details how the foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars towards healthy lifestyle programming.
