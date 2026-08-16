Dan Lanning Provides Insight Into Linebacker Jerry Mixon's Critical New Role

As fall camp continues in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks are beginning to get a better sense of what this year's team will look like. Although much of the attention is on the competition for starting roles, there are also players beginning to emerge as critical leaders within the locker room. Senior linebacker Jerry Mixon appears to be one of them.

Oregon’s linebacker room is one that saw a notable leader in Bryce Boettcher depart for the NFL. Now, Mixon is finding his voice in the locker room as he prepares to lead Oregon’s defense toward a College Football Playoff push in 2026.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Boettcher will not be an easy task. The former Oregon linebacker finished his final season with 136 tackles before being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Off the field, he was also one of the most established leaders on Oregon’s defense.

However, the Ducks appear to have already found an answer in Mixon. At the same time, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is not asking Mixon to become the next Boettcher. He wants him to become the best version of himself.

"I don't want him to come be Bryce. I want him to be the best version of Jerry. Right? I want him to be the best version of him and again,” said Lanning. "Jerry's had a good fall camp."

That distinction is important for Mixon, who has spent the last several years developing within Oregon’s program and waiting for his opportunity.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing primarily in reserve and special teams roles during his first two seasons, Mixon saw his role increase in 2025. Now, that progression has continued into his senior season.

“I've seen what Jerry's done throughout fall camp. I still would love to see and hear more of Jerry's voice. I think it it carries a lot of weight with the players. That being said, he stepped up in that role. He's done a good job.,” said Lanning.

Jerry Mixon Poised for Another Step Forward in 2026

Mixon is a prime example of what it means to “work in silence,” and that approach has already paid off.

Mixon spent his first two seasons at Oregon primarily contributing on special teams and in reserve roles. He recorded just eight tackles across his first two seasons, but instead of transferring out, where he may have been able to get more playing time immediately, Mixon remained in the program and continued developing within Oregon’s defensive system.

When his opportunity finally came in 2025, Mixon took full advantage. Last season, he played all 15 games and finished with 57 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and half a sack.

Oregon’s Jerry Mixon, center, celebrates his pick-six during the third quarter against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His two interceptions came against Oklahoma State and Northwestern, with the first becoming a 26-yard pick-six. His performance against Northwestern earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

His steady development has made him a natural candidate to take another step in 2026.

The 6-2, 240-pound linebacker now enters his fourth season at Oregon and sits at the top of the projected linebacker room depth chart alongside senior Devon Jackson.

The level of consistency and reliability not only earned Mixon respect with the coaching staff but also contributed to his growing voice as a leader in the locker room, though Lanning still wants to hear more from Mixon vocally.

“I've seen what Jerry's done throughout fall camp. I still would love to see and hear more of Jerry's voice. I think it it carries a lot of weight with the players. That being said, he stepped up in that role. He's done a good job,” said Lanning.

Jerry Mixon Faces Defining Senior Season

On top of becoming a necessary leader on Oregon’s defense, Mixon will undoubtedly take on even more responsibilities in the program.

The Ducks are entering 2026 with expectations of competing for the program’s first national championship. Oregon reached the CFP semifinal last season before falling 56-22 to eventual national champion Indiana in the Peach Bowl.

Mixon will now be one of the players responsible for helping Oregon avoid a similar ending.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the same time, his senior season provides an opportunity to continue building his NFL résumé. His 2025 production already showed he has the potential to become a productive NFL linebacker, and another season of increased responsibility could give scouts more evidence of his potential.

After waiting behind players like Boettcher as well as Jeffrey Bassa, Mixon turned his opportunity into the best season of his career. Now, with Boettcher gone and the leadership of Oregon’s defense shifting, Mixon has another opportunity in front of him that he is poised to take advantage of.

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