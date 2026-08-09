Chris Hampton Pulls No Punches on Linebacker Devon Jackson's Potential

While the main focus entering the 2026 college football season for the Oregon Ducks will be their high-powered offense led by star quarterback Dante Moore, the talent on the defensive side can’t be singled out as they eye their first national championship in program history.

Several experienced defensive players return to Eugene for that very reason, including at the linebacker position with Devon Jackson, who looks to be a leader for the group following Bryce Boettcher’s departure to the NFL.

Jackson returns to the Ducks healthy following an injury that kept him out of spring practice and is ready to take on the starting linebacker room. First-year Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton expressed confidence in Jackson’s role at linebacker for the Ducks this season.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I think we could do a lot with him. I’m really excited about Devon. I think we have a dynamic season. I really do. Man, this guy’s worked extremely hard. He’s got all the physical traits to be a really good player for us.”

“I think he is really driven right now. He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason. We’ve had a lot of one-on-one meetings, and I like where he’s at right now. He’s playing physical. He’s playing fast, and I expect him to have a great season.”

Devon Jackson’s Career With Ducks

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jackson returns, entering his fifth year with the Ducks. Since starting in 2022 with the Ducks, Jackson has built his way up to be a reliable linebacker for Oregon entering this season. In his four seasons with the Ducks, Jackson has recorded 106 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

With so much on the line for the Ducks entering this season in terms of taking the next step toward a national championship, Jackson looks to make his fifth year his best. During his time with the Ducks, Boettcher was not only the leader of Oregon’s linebacker room but of the entire defense.

The absence of that veteran voice, especially in the linebacker room, is difficult to replace, and it allows players like Jackson to step up as a leader. Jackson won’t be the only linebacker looking to make their mark on the Ducks' defense.

The Other Leaders At Linebacker For Oregon

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Mixon, another senior, and sophomore linebacker Nasir Wyatt are both set up to have an impactful season for Oregon. Mixon returns to Eugene with three seasons of experience on the Ducks' defense. In those three seasons, Mixon has produced 65 total tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

It was last season, however, that Mixon’s broke out for the Ducks, recording 57 total tackles, two interceptions, and 0.5 sacks. Following the Ducks' week 3 34-14 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats last season, where he recorded five total tackles and an interception, Mixon was named Defensive Player of the Week. Now, he'll be one of the top leaders on the Ducks' defense.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s performances like these that the Ducks are hoping to get out of Mixon at linebacker throughout the season, especially as Wyatt is building towards becoming an every-down player on defense for Oregon.

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