Oregon Linebacker Jerry Mixon Turns Heads With Latest NFL Draft Prediction

With the departure of Bryce Boettcher to the Indianapolis Colts, new leaders will emerge in the Oregon Ducks linebacker room throughout the 2026 college football season. One of those linebackers is Jerry Mixon, a returning senior who, like Boettcher, has the potential to be a future NFL talent.

As the Ducks' season opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos is on the horizon, Mixon is already receiving buzz for the 2027 NFL Draft. According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Mixon is on the radar as a potential Day 3 prospect.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) intercepts a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the same spot that Boettcher was drafted this year, as the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round. With the Ducks' defense set to have high expectations in their first season under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, Mixon looks to put together a strong year that impacts not only Oregon’s goals of winning the national championship, but also improves his overall draft stock.

Jerry Mixon’s Oregon Ducks Career

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his fourth season with the Ducks, Mixon has produced 65 total tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks in three years. Last season was considered Mixon’s breakout year for the Ducks as he finished the 2025 season recording 57 total tackles, two interceptions, and 0.5 sacks.

Emerging as a leader for the Ducks linebacker room this season, Mixon looks to build off last season’s performance and be one of the top players on Oregon’s defense. Being a leader is something Mixon has already been working towards since he arrived in Eugene, as he spoke about it earlier in the spring.

“Really, just being more of a leader,” Mixon said. “I really don’t feel that way because we’re all around the same age, but I’ve been more of a leader, just talking out there, communicating with my defense, and being a leader for the young guys.”

Having great leadership qualities complimented by overall talent is a great way to get the attention of NFL scouts and throughout this season, Mixon looks to put both those on display.

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Room Entering 2026 Season

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a new-look linebacker room, Mixon won’t be alone. Alongside Mixon is another veteran leader, Devon Jackson, who in his four seasons with the Ducks has recorded 106 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Nasir Wyatt is another linebacker to watch this season as he has made promising strides this offseason in becoming an every-down player for the Ducks' defense. Wyatt’s hard work ethic has received praise from Oregon Ducks defensive ends coach Kamran Araghi, who compared the sophomore linebacker to a Swiss Army Knife.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the improvements that he has shown throughout the offseason, expect Wyatt to build off the 2026 season, in which he recorded 11 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. All three of these linebackers, with Mixon’s leadership, could play their own role in helping coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks potentially capture their first national championship in program history this season.

Oregon Ducks Season Opener vs. Boise State Broncos

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) picks up a first down during the second half as he breaks away from Boise State Broncos safety Zion Washington (21) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos. While the Ducks are 24.5-point favorites, according to the latest betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State has a history of dominating the Ducks in the past.

The Ducks' only win in their all-time series with the Broncos came in 2024 when Oregon, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, beat Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty 37-34 in Eugene in a battle between Heisman Trophy finalists that season.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The kickoff for the season opener between the Ducks and Broncos at Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. Mixon and the Ducks linebacker room look to set the tone for the season in Oregon’s first game in front of a hostile environment in Eugene.

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