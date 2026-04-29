Jerry Mixon Gets Real On Becoming a Leader For Oregon's Defense

With massive expectations in their first season under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon returns as a veteran leader for a Ducks defense set for the arrival of several new faces.

Mixon is coming off his best season with Oregon as a junior, in which he recorded 57 total tackles, two interceptions, and 0.5 sacks. This was a major step forward for the San Francisco native, who, as an underclassman, registered just eight total tackles and one sack.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Now returning as a senior, Mixon looks to be a vocal leader for a Ducks defense that aims to play a crucial role in Oregon winning its first national championship in program history this upcoming season. The Ducks came two games short of that goal last season, falling to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22 in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

For the second consecutive season, defense proved to play a factor in Oregon losing in the CFP, as in their last two playoff losses, they've allowed more than 40 points.

Following Oregon’s spring game in front of an energized crowd at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Mixon spoke about his goal to be a vocal leader for Oregon’s defense this upcoming season.

What Jerry Mixon Said After Oregon's Spring Game

Becoming a More Vocal Leader in Spring Game:

“I feel like it worked well. I was giving a little bit more signals because it was a big crowd out there, just really helping the young guys get accustomed to the crowd. Making them not feel nervous, so just getting them called makes sure they were good.”

Defensive Performance:

“I feel like we stopped the run well today. Had limited yards on the run. Just step it up in areas in the pass game, so we can improve there for sure.”

Steps Defense Has Taken in the Spring:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Really was lackadaisical out, and I feel like we were more urgent getting the call, getting lined up, and more communication, though for sure. We were lacking at the beginning, but now I feel like everybody is stepping up.”

On Oregon Players Getting Drafted in the NFL:

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) intercepts a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“I feel like it gives me confidence knowing I can watch guys every day at practices do what they can do, so it gives me confidence knowing like what’s the right thing to do or what’s not to do, and I've seen them work hard, so just doing that every day to get closer to my goal.”

Defensive Expectations:

“The coaches always say Aydin Breeland took the biggest stride during the spring, so I feel like he stepped up a lot. He caused a lot of havoc today."

Preparation For Fall Camp:

“Really, just being in shape, I keep watching film. Don’t want to lack that. Getting in shape, watching film, and then being more of a leader during the workouts, telling people what not to do and stuff like that.”

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