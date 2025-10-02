Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel Making Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start
The Oregon Ducks are in the middle of what fixes to be another successful season under head coach Dan Lanning after beating the then-No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in a 30-24 double-overtime thriller last weekend.
But in the NFL, former Ducks are finding success of their own -- and making history in the process.
Former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first NFL start with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in London for Week 5's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. With the Ducks currently in their bye week, Lanning got the chance to react to the news on Wednesday while meeting with the media.
Dan Lanning "Excited" for Dillon Gabriel
"I'm excited for Dillon," Lanning said. "He's a guy who works extremely hard and I know he won't take it for granted. He's still done an unbelievable job staying connected with our players here, which is pretty awesome for a guy who has moved on to the next phase of his life, that he still touches base with our team. I'm excited for him, excited for his opportunity and I know he'll make the absolute best of it."
With the start, Gabriel, who was a third-round pick by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft, will be the fourth former Ducks quarterback to start a game this season, a record for the program.
He has already appeared in two games this season, throwing his first-career NFL touchdown in Week 2's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Dillon Gabriel on How Oregon Helped Him Transition to NFL
During an appearance with the Cleveland Browns’ “Best Podcast Available" this past offseason, Gabriel talked about how being at Oregon prepared him for the NFL.
“The way to work, you know? The professional atmosphere that coach provided, and just everyone adopting that mentality. That’s why it’s been a smooth transition again here in Cleveland. There’s a lot for me to learn, but being set up in that way, being able to have that in college is huge for me now,” said Gabriel of how Oregon prepared him for the next level.
Gabriel also talked about much it meant to him to be a part of the Oregon football program.
“It means a bunch. I think the year that we had, but also the people in that community and that organization, just how much they care, makes it that much more meaningful being able to represent them,” Gabriel said.
Dan Lanning's Offseason Praise for Dillon Gabriel
While meeting with the media during the offseason, Lanning reflected on Gabriel's lone season with Oregon, praising him for being steady throughout.
"I just think that’s indicative of who Dillon is,” Lanning said. “Game in and game out, when the game is on the line, there is no moment too big. No moment too little. He’s never too high, never too low, and showed up for us the past season.”
He finished last season 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding seven rushing touchdowns. He and the Ducks were eliminated in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.
Though the season didn't end the way anyone expected, there's no doubt that Gabriel left his mark on Eugene and will now look to do the same with the Browns.