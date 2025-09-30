Dillon Gabriel to Make Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start
Despite being etched into college football history, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was faced with doubts headed into his rookie year in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns this season.
But now, he has a chance to silence the critics while taking the first steps toward a successful professional career after being a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Gabriel is expected to replace Joe Flacco as Cleveland's starting quarterback for week 5's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Once he officially starts, Gabriel will be hitting a notable NFL milestone for the Oregon football program.
How Dillon Gabriel is Making Oregon Ducks History
With a start in week 5, Gabriel will become the fourth different former Oregon quarterback to start a game in the same NFL regular season, the most ever. He will be joining Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) and Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), who all started for their respective teams in week 4.
Gabriel was in a lengthy quarterback battle during training camp and preseason with Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, with some doubting if Gabriel would even make the 53-man roster due to a lack of size.
However, with Cleveland's offense having failed to top the 20-point mark amid a 1-3 start, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski appears to be looking for a spark as the team heads overseas to face the Vikings.
Dillon Gabriel Showed Flashes in Week 2's Loss
Gabriel has already gotten a chance to see action early in the regular season, as he made his NFL debut in week 2's 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
He entered the game with a few minutes left garbage time during the fourth quarter, finishing 3 of 3 passing for 19 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie running back Dylan Sampson, marking Gabriel's first-career NFL touchdown.
Gabriel then got a chance to play in week 4's 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He failed to complete his only pass attempt while playing three snaps on offense in the final few minutes.
Dillon Gabriel Beat Out Shedeur Sanders in Preseason
Both Gabriel and Sanders showed promise in preseason, but it was Gabriel who ultimately won the backup job behind Flacco.
In the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Gabriel outperformed Sanders, finishing 12 of 19 passing for 129 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also wasn't sacked, a major contrast to Sanders, who was sacked five times while making some questionable decisions in the pocket.
Sanders has been Cleveland's emergency third-string quarterback to begin the season.
Dillon Gabriel's Oregon Stats
Gabriel only spent one season at Oregon, but it was certainly one to remember.
He finished last season 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding seven rushing touchdowns.
Gabriel led Oregon to an undefeated regular season and a win in the Big Ten Championship before a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff despite being awarded the No. 1 seed in the inaugural 12-team format of the tournament.
After Ohio State abruptly ended Gabriel's career at Oregon, the former Duck was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.