Dan Lanning Shows Off Oregon's Unique Mindset in 'Bandwagon' Comments

Coach Dan Lanning certainly made the rounds with his media appearances during the No. 15 Oregon Ducks’ bye week.

Lanning concluded his active week by joining the Big Noon Kickoff crew on Saturday, and the Ducks’ coach drew attention with his comments about how Oregon tries to handle the outside noise.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning cheers on his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Breaks Down Underdog Mentality

It was the former Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram II who asked Lanning to explain why he “should stay on this Ducks bandwagon.”

“I’ll be really honest, we don’t want you,” Lanning said with a smile. “No offense to you. Hey, Mark, I love you. But I love when no one else believes in us. So, we don’t need anybody else to hop on the bandwagon. The only people that matter are the people in the locker room. And it’s about what we do on the field.”

“So, it’s not a knock on you. The talking heads give us fuel. But we don’t really pay attention to the outside noise,” he continued. “I need more negatives. Alright. Give me the negative that I can play on the big screen.”

While Lanning and the Big Noon Kickoff crew all laughed at the comments, the Oregon coach is known to have some fiery speeches throughout his coaching tenure – and he’ll use seemingly anything he can to rev up his team.

Dan Lanning’s Halftime Speeches

Ducks fans might remember Lanning’s 2023 speech before defeating the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders that included, "They are playing for clicks. We are playing for wins.” Or when the program played former Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy’s comments about the Ducks’ Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) spending on the video board right before the 2025 win.

But just five days prior, Oregon’s “Ducks vs. Them” cinematic recap revealed Lanning’s speech during halftime of an emotional 41-27 win over the No. 18 USC Trojans.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dante Moore notably sustained a scary concussion early in the second quarter. USC linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into a sliding Moore, who was stretchered off. Tensions began to flare, but Lanning's halftime message prepared the team for a big second half.

“They’re telling you right now they can’t beat you straight up because they’re a bunch of (expletive),” Lanning said. “You let them know what we (expletive) think they are by the way you play in the second half. Listen, I want all your energy expended between plays, not after.”

“Ducks vs. Them” for the USC game also showed Lanning using the metaphor of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. So, while Lanning and the team are vocal about not reading the press clippings and focusing on the task ahead, this is an Oregon squad that seems to be fond of catching the rest of the nation off guard.

Just when the doubt begins to creep in, that’s when the Ducks look to make their winning move.

Oregon Ducks’ Path Ahead

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and James Madison coach Bob Chesney meet at midfield after the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks may have entered 2026 with a No. 2 preseason ranking and lofty National Championship expectations. After an early 39-31 loss against Oklahoma State in Week 2, however, the external support quieted.

A win over a ranked Trojans team on the road is a step forward for the Ducks, who don’t have much room for error as the season goes on. Still, Oregon has eight consecutive weeks against tough Big Ten opponents without a bye week to break up the action.

The No. 23 UCLA Bruins are the Ducks’ next challenge at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 10. A second-straight win (and the fourth opponent Oregon plays against teams ranked in the Week 5 AP Poll) would likely see the media buzz slowly begin to build up again.

Either way, it appears that Lanning and his team will put their heads down and look to make a big push toward the College Football Playoff.

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