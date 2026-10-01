Oregon Ducks' Schedule Prediction Makes Playoff Path Clear

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks come into their bye week with already one loss on their record. With four games down and eight to go, it will be a long, winding road to make the postseason, with eight straight weeks of action beginning with a matchup against the No. 23 UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks don’t have much room for error if they’re going to make the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. The ESPN matchup prediction for each of Oregon’s remaining regular-season games, however, shines a new light on the Ducks’ path to the playoffs.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remaining Schedule Predictor

ESPN Analytics provides percentages for each team to win a game. The Ducks are given these percentages to win each of their remaining games:

Oct. 10 vs. No. 23 UCLA Bruins: 84.9 percent

Oct. 17 vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 75.4 percent

Oct. 24 at Illinois Fighting Illini: 77.6 percent

Oct. 31 vs. Northwestern Wildcats: 85.3 percent

Nov. 7 at No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes: 22.2 percent

Nov. 14 vs. Michigan Wolverines: 82.3 percent

Nov. 20 at Michigan State Spartans: 85.3 percent

Nov. 28 vs. Washington Huskies: 91.7 percent

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, according to ESPN Analytics, the Ducks have a greater than 70 percent chance of beating seven of their eight final opponents. The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes are the only program that Oregon isn’t favored to beat.

If these percentages prove to be accurate, the Ducks would finish the regular season with a 10-2 record. The two losses would be against a No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys team and a Buckeyes squad, both of which have shots at making the CFP.

Given the competition in the Big Ten in 2026, only two losses are likely enough to get in, especially given that three of the programs that entered with CFP expectations (Oregon, Ohio State, USC Trojans) all have a loss on their record in September already.

How much Oregon wins and loses by is also significant. While the Ducks’ 39-31 loss to the Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma, was considered an early-season upset, Oregon was still in the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Ducks took down the Buckeyes in a 32-31 thriller the last time they played in the regular season at Autzen Stadium in 2024. The last overall meeting, though, came in a 41-21 blowout fashion in the CFP that postseason.

Win or lose, which version of the Ducks the selection committee sees in Columbus could be a vital component of whether they make the playoff picture. If Oregon can be a scrappy team that plays up until the clock hits triple zeroes in a hostile road environment, that should bode well for their chances.

Oregon Ducks’ Strength of Schedule

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another component of the Ducks' postseason chances is their strength of schedule. Oregon is the only program to have played three teams ranked in the Week 5 AP Top 25.

Coach Dan Lanning’s program has wins over a ranked Boise State Broncos team (No. 22) and a ranked Trojans squad (No. 18), while suffering a loss to a ranked Cowboys team (No. 19).

The Ducks’ next opponent with be their fourth ranked team in five games. The Bruins also have a bye week ahead of the top-25 matchup in Eugene, so falling out of the rankings before the game is unlikely.

But the Buckeyes are the only other opponent currently ranked on Oregon’s schedule. If the Ducks can defeat both the Bruins and Buckeyes, that’d give them four wins over teams ranked in Week 5.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.