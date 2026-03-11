Oregon Football Practice Schedule And Pro Day Details Fans Should Know

Spring football is quickly approaching for Oregon Ducks football, and the program has now shared important details surrounding practice dates and its annual Pro Day, when NFL Draft scouts will flock to Eugene to see the Ducks' elite talent.

Spring football is a great opportunity to learn more about Oregon's transfer portal players, incoming freshmen and who developed most this offseason.

Pro Day should be electric with multiple Ducks earning first round projections for the 2026 NFL Draft, while other players look to boost their stock before the draft begins in Indianapolis on April 23-25.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Football Practice Schedule And Pro Day Details

The Oregon Athletic Department announced the Ducks will open spring practice Thursday, March 12 in the morning with the first of 15 total workouts. A second practice is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 before the team enters an extended spring break pause.

Thursday will be a chance to hear from Oregon coach Dan Lanning, while both newly promoted coordinators, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, will talk to the media on Saturday.

Oregon fans will be excited to circle an important date on the calendar - Oregon's spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and admission to the game is free.

The Ducks' Pro Day will be on Tuesday, March 17 in the Moshofsky Center. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, expect many former Oregon players to compete, which could include:

-Receiver Malik Benson

-Receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

-Tight end Kenyon Sadiq

-Running back Noah Whittington

-Offensive lineman Alex Harkey

-Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon

-Offensive lineman Isaiah World

-Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

-Defensive back Jadon Canady

-Defensive back Dillon Thieneman

-Defensive back Theran Johnson

Last year, Oregon's Pro Day was a star-studded affair as NFL starting quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix were in attendance to watch their younger brothers work out.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, hugs Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Reveals Excitement For Returning Players

The importance of quarterback Dante Moore's decision to return to Oregon for 2026 instead of go to the NFL cannot be overstated. Moore's return paired with center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu electing to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft is a serious advantage for the Ducks.

However, it presents a new challenge for Oregon - avoid complacency at all costs.

“I think it's we're walking into a completely different situation than last year, where you saw 10 guys go on to the NFL, and it's like, okay, we're gonna have some new faces out there. We're gonna have to find some new leadership. Now, it's like, okay, we got some leaders coming back,” Lanning said this offseason.

“What do we got to fight? We can't be complacent, right? We're not going to get there just because we have no on our chest. We got to do some work. So I'm excited for those guys to come back. I'm more excited to see how much they grow. What are they willing to commit to? What habit can they develop that, you know, matches the goals that they have? And so that's going to be the new exciting challenge for us as a coaching staff,” Lanning continued.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On offense, the Ducks return several stars from last season at the wide receiver position, including Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is expected to be back at full strength after missing the entire 2025 season with a right knee injury. Oregon also returns tight end Jamari Johnson and two notable pieces at running back, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

The Ducks defense looks to again be dominant with the return of defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all coming back for 2026 despite high NFL Draft stocks.

One major storyline heading into the Ducks' spring football practices is their hunt for their first-ever National Championship in year five under Lanning. When Moore elected for forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for another season, the Ducks became instant contenders.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

According to the latest national championship odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks have the fifth-best odds to win the title at +850. Surprisingly, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, fresh off being snubbed for the College Football Playoff, have the best odds at +650 with the return of starting quarterback CJ Carr.

Behind Notre Dame, the odds look like this:

Ohio State +700

Texas +700

Indiana +750

Oregon +850

Oregon +850