Former Oregon Duck Geoff Schwartz Sounds Off Against Dan Lanning Criticism
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The hours and days after a loss are typically tough for a college football teams' fanbase. For the No. 21 Oregon Ducks, their historically dismal 39-31 loss on the road to the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys brought a tidal wave of criticism for coach Dan Lanning and crew.
Though there's still plenty to debate about the accountability taken by Lanning and the Ducks as a whole, a former Duck is coming to the defense of his alma mater and their future for the 2026 regular season.
Geoff Schwartz Defends Dan Lanning Amidst Oklahoma State Loss
Geoff Schwartz, who played offensive tackle for the Ducks during the former coach Mike Belotti era from 2004-2007, became a football analyst for FOX Sports Radio after his over a decade tenure in the NFL. Schwartz continues to be close to the Oregon program by analyzing games on his X account, posting his thoughts about the Ducks' performance week after week.
After Schwartz initially watched what he deemed an "inexcusable" loss to the Cowboys, the former Duck and analyst rewatched his definition of the "worst film [he's] seen of a Lanning offense in five years" to come to his own conclusions. One of those points for Schwartz was accountability and not immediately jumping to drastic conclusions.
"Of course Lanning has to own this loss, and he will," Schwartz said. "But the idea that a coach who's won almost 50 games in his first four seasons doesn't know how to coach anymore is unserious. Something is clearly wrong. Maybe it's the coordinators. Players. Coaches. Who knows. He's got to figure it out. Being out on Lanning is so foolish."
Dan Lanning Owns Oregon Ducks Loss To Oklahoma State
Though time (and future game performances) will tell if Lanning has truly learned his lesson from the trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, the coach owned up to the loss and his questionable choices on going for fourth down conversions during his postgame opening statement and subsequent responses to media questions.
"We control our destiny," Lanning said postgame. "But this is a game where we needed to show improvement, and we didn't show improvement. So we have to see that now, moving forward with our team. We've got a locker room that's hurting, obviously. But on the same note, Oklahoma State went and won that game, and we didn't do the things that you have to do to win that game. We owe that result to ourselves. So that's what happened."
Lanning acknowledging these faults is a step in the right direction and highlights Schwartz's point. Since 2022, Lanning's report card has been stellar, even with the Ducks' questionable losses during postseason play and an unusual issue with playing certain teams twice in a season.
The Other Side Of Accountability For The Oregon Ducks
In the interest of remaining balanced, it's also fair to note that only senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti was available for the media to interview alongside Lanning after the tough loss. Though no player is required to speak to the media after a game, the lack of an appearance from leaders like quarterback Dante Moore leads to its own statement, interpreted by fans, intended or not.
That lack of representation felt akin to the Ducks' 2025 Oct. loss to Indiana, where Moore nearly missed meeting with the media, but joined then-senior middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher in a dual press conference. Its important to note there was no reported reason for the dual press conference in 2025, and the lack of athlete availability after the loss to the Cowboys.
In Lanning's sentiment of controlling destiny, Schwartz's comments show that a part of that future lies in being able to represent the actions of the team in wins and losses. As the Ducks stare down the rest of their 2026 regular-season schedule with plenty of challenges on the road, accountability will remain a major theme for a roster with plenty of resources invested.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.