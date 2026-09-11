The Position Battle That Could Still Reshape the Oregon Ducks' Offense

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks appear to have settled on most of their starting offensive line, with one glaring exception at left guard, where Douglas Utu and Trent Ferguson remain locked in a battle for playing time.

The starting role is still open, according to Ducks coach Dan Lanning, adding that the unit will continue to use a combination of two when Oregon (1-0) travels to Stillwater for a Week 2 matchup against Oklahoma State (0-1).

Sept. 14, 2024; Eugene, OR; Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu lines for a snap against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ferguson and Utu played a balanced rotation in the Ducks’ season-opening win over Boise State, with Utu getting 35 snaps to Ferguson’s 35. Conversely, Oregon’s other four starting linemen each played essentially every one of the Ducks’ 63 offensive plays, save for offensive lineman Michael Bennett III, who saw 49 snaps at right guard.

Neither the sophomore Utu nor the junior Ferguson was flawless vs. the Broncos’ defensive front, and Lanning sees room for improvement.

Trent Ferguson Sees Extended Snaps

Oregon swung momentum in its favor late in the first half, on a 27-yard touchdown by tight end Jamari Johnson to cut the Boise State lead to 17-14 at halftime.

The Ducks received the ball to start the third quarter, but a Ferguson false start penalty on the second play of the half negated a Dierre Hill Jr. 10-yard run, forcing a first-and-15 at the Oregon 30-yard line. Fortunately, quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks offense marched downfield to tie the score at 17 on a 26-yard Gage Hurych field goal.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Trent Ferguson celebrates with fans after a Ducks win over the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being flagged, Ferguson still split snaps with Utu.

“Yeah, combination again,” Lanning said of the Ducks’ rotation against the Cowboys. “Trent has shown that he’s able to, but I mean, obviously had the false start early. Can’t have that, right? But he was able to go out there and execute, you know.”

Ferguson entered the season with just 61 career offensive snaps in 15 games, including 36 plays at left tackle and another 21 as an extra offensive lineman for a unit that was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.

“And we had some success there in the second half,” Lanning said. “I think there’s some moments that he wants to have back.”

Some hiccups can be expected, especially from a player making the first significant playing time of his career. But Ferguson’s, with his 6-7, 322-pound frame, and ability to recover after the early miscue, should keep him in the rotation moving forward.

The Case for Douglas Utu

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Douglas Utu is competing for a starting role as a sophomore with the Oregon Ducks | Zach Libby

The 6-4, 335-pound Utu entered this season with only 10 career snaps in four games as a freshman in 2025. Half of those snaps came against Saturday’s opponent, Oklahoma State.

He arrived in Eugene as a four-star and 247Sports’ No. 4 interior lineman nationally out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

Despite Ferguson’s 61-career snaps, it was the sophomore Utu who received the starting nod against Boise State, lining up alongside left tackle Ziyare Addison, right tackle Fox Crader and right guard Michael Bennett III, as well as center Iapani Laloulu.

Ferguson and Utu combined for 65 snaps on Saturday, personal highs for two players who entered the season with 71 combined career snaps. Now they’re teaming up at left guard until one of them separates from the other.

Week 2 in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Even with four of the five Ducks starting linemen seemingly locked into place, there’s still some other movement along Oregon’s offensive line as eight players lined up for the Ducks vs. the Broncos.

April 25, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked about the roles of freshmen offensive tackles Tommy Tofi and Immanuel Iheanacho, Lanning described how playing time is earned, especially for Iheanacho, a five-star who joined the program in June.

And while he was addressing Tofi and Iheanacho, the same principle also applies to Ferguson and Utu.

“You got to play better than the person that’s out there on the field in front of you,” Lanning said.

Whether or not Utu gets the start on Saturday against Oklahoma State or if Ferguson has closed the gap between them remains to be seen when the Ducks face the Cowboys at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

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