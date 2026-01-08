Dan Lanning Makes Unprecedented Move With Oregon Running Back Jay Harris

Despite entering the transfer portal earlier this week, Oregon running back Jay Harris is available for the Ducks in the College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed Harris’ availability during his joint press conference with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

This season with Oregon, Harris has totaled 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown in eight games. Harris’ availability for the Peach Bowl is massive for the Ducks, especially with Oregon running back Jordon Davison missing the game with a reported collar bone injury. Davison is also likely out for the national championship game if the Ducks beat the Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Friday.

Oregon running back Jay Harris runs the ball against Montana State defensive back Takhari Carr as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Harris, Oregon running backs Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar also entered the transfer portal. These recent decisions have raised concerns about the Ducks' depth at running back, as many initially thought that Oregon running backs Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. would be the only two available to play in the Peach Bowl.

Why Harris' Availability For Peach Bowl Is Unprecedented Move

Oregon running back Jay Harris carries the ball for a touchdown as Minnesota defensive back Jai'Onte' McMillan pursues as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The recent update on Harris, however, came as a surprise to many, as his availability to play for the Ducks despite being currently in the transfer portal has never happened before during Lanning’s tenure at Oregon.

Harris is one of 14 players from this season’s Oregon roster who have entered the transfer portal.

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like Dante Moore's New Projected NFL Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl Uniforms Make History

MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Jay Harris Update From New Injury Report

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Harris started his college football career at Division II’s Northwest Missouri State, where he recorded 1,381 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 20 games with the Bearcats. In his sophomore year, Harris was named an AP Division-II All-American before transferring to Oregon following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

In his two seasons with the Ducks, Harris has totaled 36 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. While Whittington and Hill Jr. are expected to receive a majority of the carries for the Ducks in the Peach Bowl against the Hoosiers, Harris could have an extended role, especially with Davison, Hughes, and Limar all out.

Oregon's Running Backs vs. Indiana's Dominant Rush Defense

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) celebrates after a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having success running the football will be a challenge for Oregon, as Indiana has one of the best rush defenses in the country, allowing an average of 73.7 yards per game. In the Ducks' 23-0 CFP Quarterfinal Orange Bowl win over the No. 4 Texas Tech Raiders, the Ducks recorded 64 rushing yards against another one of the top rush defenses in the country.

Oregon enters the Peach Bowl as currently a 3.5-point underdog against the Hoosiers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ducks look to advance to their first national championship since 2015 with a win over the Hoosiers and avenge their only loss of the season.

The kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Peach Bowl matchup between the Ducks and Hoosiers is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles