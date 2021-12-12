New Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Will Coach Georgia in the Playoffs

Skip to main content
    Publish date:

    New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Will Coach Georgia in the College Football Playoff

    Georgia plays Michigan on Dec. 31 in the Capital One Orange Bowl
    Author:

    Oregon has found their new head football coach in Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning. Lanning, 35, will be Oregon's first defensive-minded coach since Rich Brooks in 1994.

    Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart released a statement today confirming the news about Lanning moving west. He also announced that Lanning will indeed stay on with the Georgia Bulldogs to help them try and win a national championship this season. 

    "We are so happy for Dan and his family.” Smart said. “He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program. While he will coach with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff, we will move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP."

    Oregon announced the hire officially on Saturday afternoon.

    "I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead one of the premier programs in the nation at the University of Oregon,” Lanning said in a press release. “I want to personally thank President Schill, the Board of Trustees, athletic director Rob Mullens, and Mr. and Mrs. Knight for their trust in me. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with our players in the pursuit of championships."

    We learned a little bit about Lanning and his background from his brother, Jordan Lanning last night on Twitter Spaces, which swept through the Oregon fanbase following the departure of Mario Cristobal as people anxiously awaited a new hire. Jordan said that growing up their family were Missouri and Kansas fans and those are not jobs Lanning would leave Oregon for. 

    He joked that while Lanning has a beach house in Florida, if Oregon gives him enough money the beach house wouldn’t be an issue anymore.

