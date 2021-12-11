Ducks Litter AP All-Pac-12 Teams

All five first-teamers are defensive players, the other two are second teamers Dye and Lewis

Every year after the Pac-12 Championship game come the postseason awards, and this year Oregon has five first-team AP All-Pac-12 selections, all on the defensive side of the football. They also have anther two who made the second team.

Of course, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was named to the first team. He was a game wrecker when he was playing this season, and he unfortunately wasn't able to play against Ohio State, Stony Brook and most of Arizona and Cal games due to various injuries and a targeting suspension. Thibodeaux will finish his Oregon career as one of the best to put on an Oregon uniform, and he'll be a top draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The other first team All Pac-12 selections for the Ducks are: linebacker Noah Sewell, safety Verone McKinley III, and defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus, and Popo Aumavae. This shows how strong Oregon’s defense was at times this season, and a major what if for this defense if they were fully healthy this season. Imagine this team with a healthy Bennett Williams and Justin Flowe. This could be a very special group next season if everyone decides to return for another season.

The Ducks also had a couple players make second team all Pac-12. Running back Travis Dye was the lone offensive player selected, and Camden Lewis was voted second team kicker. For Dye, there were many doubters coming into the season, and even more when CJ Verdell went down with a season ending injury and he was asked to carry the load of the offense. Dye was able to do al that and more, cementing himself as one of the top running backs in the conference.

As for Lewis, this season was a great redemption story for him. Most people expected last years starter Henry Katleman to win the starting kicking job. Lewis beat him out in fall camp and Katleman has since transferred. Lewis went out and was 12-for-15 on field goals this season, making his first ten of the season. He also made a career long 49 yarder vs. Cal.

Oregon has so much talent on this roster, even after some decommits and transfers. Whoever becomes the next head coach of Oregon football will have a boatload of talent to work with.

