Dante Moore Turns Heads in 2027 NFL Draft Betting Odds

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is over, all eyes have shifted towards the 2027 draft, which will feature many of the best players across college football. Players haven't started to declare for the draft, as everything is projected until then, which is likely to begin happening following the college football regular season.

As of now, there are many players projected to go to the 2027 NFL Draft, including Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who was originally expected to leave the Oregon program for the 2026 NFL Draft. He later decided that it was in his best interest to return to Oregon due to unfinished business and the chance of winning Oregon their first national championship in college football.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was originally projected to be a top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but many analysts believe he could be the first player selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. While he has been projected to go one by many outlets, he doesn't hold the best odds of doing so, according to BetMGM.

Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning the Leader

1. Arch Manning +175

2. Dante Moore +500

3. CJ Carr +650

4. Jeremiah Smith +750

5. Julian Sayin +1100

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The player with the best odds of being selected with the first pick in the 2027 NFL Draft is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Manning is the grandson of former NFL legend quarterback Archie Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, and the nephew of both NFL legend quarterback Peyton Manning and NFL legend quarterback Eli Manning. Many believe the youngest Manning is just the next name to know in the family, as he has had a successful college career thus far.

Manning is entering his fourth season with the Texas Longhorns program, and his second year as a starter after being the backup to current Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Manning finished last season with 26 touchdowns through the air along with 3,163 passing yards. He was also sacked a total of 23 times and finished his season with seven interceptions. Where Manning is a huge difference maker compared to others is his dual-threat ability.

He has the legs of Archie, as many would state that he is a better rushing quarterback than both Peyton and Eli. He finished last season with 10 rushing touchdowns and 399 rushing yards, which was better than most quarterbacks in the SEC. Manning's current odds are +175, meaning that if a user were to place a $100 bet and Manning were to be selected first, that user would receive their deposit back, plus $175 in profit. This would bring the total to $275.

The second-best odds are Moore, who enters with at +500, and he is followed by Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who currently sits at +650.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a much deeper quarterback room, but the talent in this class has been labeled as a huge step up from the 2026 class, which saw two Ducks selected within the first round of the draft. If the Ducks can meet their expectations, there is a solid chance that the Ducks could have both the first pick in the NFL Draft and a national championship to go with it.

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